Renewable Product Senior Supply Coordinator

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering the optimization of activities related to finished renewable products, blend components, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using advanced technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Renewable Products Senior Supply Coordinator is responsible for the commercial optimization of renewable feedstock selection, product placement, and logistics/cost management to deliver maximum integrated value for bp. This role is also responsible for identifying and developing renewable product business opportunities on behalf of US Midstream and Refining.

We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Role Responsibilities:

Responsible for leading a cross-functional team to improve commercial value associated with US renewable feedstock selection and flexibility, product placement, and logistics/cost optimization in coordination with the Trading & Shipping and Production & Operations interfaces.

Accountable for developing and delivering the 0-3 month renewable feedstock and product supply plan, including coordination of nomination activity to ensure most economic and strategic solutions are implemented.

Provide input and participate in the mid-term (3-24 month) planning process, operating tactics, and business strategies.

Plan and implement renewable feedstock and product placement supply strategies and tactics for significant events, including: refinery turnarounds as well as planned and unplanned maintenance events.

Midstream commercial and logistics subject matter expert for co-processing activities requiring local opex or central refining capex spend.

Identify and drive business development opportunities for Midstream and Refining projects and initiatives in the renewable products space, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes.

Contribute to concept design and execution for strategic commercial Midstream and Refining projects / initiatives associated with new and changing bio/low carbon markets.

Collaborate with other business segments and regional teams that are building or performing similar activity to streamline delivery and share knowledge.

Provide commercial support to US Midstream and Refining organizations on bio & low carbon program implementation.

Follows bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp’s “who we are” framework of Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

Prior experience in Refining (Hydrocarbon or Renewable) or Supply/Midstream, or similar business segment, is preferred.

Proven ability to build networks to improve efficiency and share knowledge.

Proven ability to lead and influence without authority.

Creative attitude and ability to develop business opportunities in varied market conditions.

Ability to prioritize successfully and complete multiple requests in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to assimilate and react upon large amounts of information quickly and make a decision based upon judgment in ambiguous situations.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills.

Understanding of supply optimization, trading, energy flows and external markets.

Understanding of bio and low carbon markets and how to monetize opportunities.

Understanding of bio and low carbon regulatory environments.

Understanding of petroleum refining processes and production economics.

Capital and expense project development experience preferred.

Strong understanding of bp products and how they flow through the value chains.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($167K-$225K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.