Following several recent bid submission and awards for Renewables leases, we are looking to hire an Renewables Analyst to join our UK team. The successful individual will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team working on the development, construction, and operation of the bp renewables projects. As the Renewables Commercial Analyst, you will work on one or more of the projects bp is progressing. You will support and lead a broad range of business activities, including development of the commercial strategy, project economic analysis, deal shaping, the development of the Business case, and investment governance. You will be a critical team member who will see all aspect of the project and help to integrate and summarise them. This role will report to the Senior Commercial/Finance Manager
Entity:Finance
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Following several recent bid submission and awards for Renewables leases, we are looking to hire an Renewables Analyst to join our UK team. The successful individual will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team working on the development, construction, and operation of the bp renewables projects.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Experience and Education:
Other Desirable Skills and Knowledge:
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.