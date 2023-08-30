Job summary

Following several recent bid submission and awards for Renewables leases, we are looking to hire an Renewables Analyst to join our UK team. The successful individual will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team working on the development, construction, and operation of the bp renewables projects. As the Renewables Commercial Analyst, you will work on one or more of the projects bp is progressing. You will support and lead a broad range of business activities, including development of the commercial strategy, project economic analysis, deal shaping, the development of the Business case, and investment governance. You will be a critical team member who will see all aspect of the project and help to integrate and summarise them. This role will report to the Senior Commercial/Finance Manager

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Following several recent bid submission and awards for Renewables leases, we are looking to hire an Renewables Analyst to join our UK team. The successful individual will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team working on the development, construction, and operation of the bp renewables projects.As the Renewables Commercial Analyst, you will work on one or more of the projects bp is progressing. You will support and lead a broad range of business activities, including development of the commercial strategy, project economic analysis, deal shaping, the development of the Business case, and investment governance. You will be a critical team member who will see all aspect of the project and help to integrate and summarise them.This role will report to the Senior Commercial/Finance Manager



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Own and manage the project economic models and business case, ensuring that they truly reflect the business proposition

Build insightful economic analysis and provide insights that helps develop the optimal deal structure (Power price and CFD, financing, LCOE of competitors and cost assumptions)

Participate in developing and completing key commercial topics/strategies, including offtake and bidding strategies (PPAs, CFDs, capacity markets and ancillary services etc.) optionality for Renewables, the coordinated offshore transmissions initiatives etc)

Participation in commercial negotiations related to the agree strategies

Contributing to updates of the business case and economic model (Power price and CFD, financing, LCOE of competitors and cost assumptions)

Support the internal and external partners and the partner management processes

Support management of outsourced or 3rd party service providers

Handling the investment governance process and key commercial performance data for your projects

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Science subjects or equivalent business degree.

CFA, ACA, CIMA or equivalent designation are a plus.

Experience at running project level discounted cashflow models.

Proven track record of generating insightful commercial/economic analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains.

Other Desirable Skills and Knowledge:

Understanding of the key drivers of renewables and the wider power industry

Understands debt and equity structures, joint venture arrangements, hedging instruments, and structured finance arrangements

Proven track record of managing external stakeholder and commercial agreements



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.