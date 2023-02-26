Replenishment Coordinator GSC

Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.



The Replenishment Coordinator will support the Supply Planning Team in providing root cause analysis support, process improvement and documentation, data collation across several systems to key stakeholders and ensuring accuracy and integrity of the data. The position will provide close support to the ANZ Inventory and NPI Manager encompassing depot Safety Stock Reviews, aged inventory management, out of stock investigation and management.



Key Accountabilities

• Responsible for depot stock and analysis, providing recommendation on improving service level and inventory management.

• Liaising with internal and external depot partners regarding stock availability, including providing support and information as required.

• Reporting and actioning of Slow and Obsolete stock using Power BI reports, including. coordination of Logistics and Sales activities required to support this process.

• Action and resolution of stock discrepancies between 3PL and Castrol inventory systems, including root cause analysis and optimisation of processes.

• Timely action of stock adjustments as requested by depots and 3PL partners.

• Delivery and project management of inventory and NPI improvement project initiatives as required.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

As the successful candidate you will have:



• Minimum 3 years in business or inventory management positions.

• Degree In Supply Chain & Logistics or other Supply Chain qualification (qualification preferred but not essential).

• Power BI experience (ideal but not essential) or be willing to learn.

• Strong customer service focus.

• Ability to influence others to achieve goals.

• Logical thinker & problem solver - Use data to inform solve solutions.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



The benefits

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization.

• Career development and mentoring programs.

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach.