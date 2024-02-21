Replenishment & Inventory Planner

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Responsible for handling the replenishment and inventory of packed FGs at the assigned customer facing distribution center. Support, through data analysis and inventory movements and prioritization - the service and inventory health for the site(s)

Build DRP / replenishment plans for assigned DC(s), ensuring that the schedule of STOs and future production meet all customer forecasts/orders and safety stock requirements & seeking out product when issues appear

When vital, support deployment sites and logistics with prioritization of inbounds/outbounds – when requirements excess available capacity (of logistics or inbounds slots)

In true ‘pull’ fashion, report on / support DC-level inventory health key adherence & inventory health metrics, with intent to improve IFOT with the lowest possible level of inventory

Ensure that all distribution related requirements are embedded into site plans, working closely with the MPS team to resolve planning alerts (where we drop below safety stock or are unable to cover demand) across the distribution network. Identify the root cause and mitigate. ​

Review & resolve of alerts on channel specific inventory/SKUs (and assigned shared items) and take corrective actions / addressing root cause

Analyze and handle warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks

Support and assist in handling exit plans for SLOBS and excess stocks for assigned SKU portfolio

When assigned, own/support IUS requirements, collaborating closely with key counterparts in affiliate countries to ensure security of supply

Proactively identify future business risks and driving solutions to minimize risk. ​

Participate on Incident Management Teams (IMT) and other crisis forums to handle crisis and continuity of supply disruptions through to resolution.

BS degree or equivalent experience, preferably in business administration, supply chain, or logistics; Desired – APICS or CSCMP certification

Must have proven track record, including significant supply planning experience, including at least 1 year supporting multiple sites; experience with crafting demand-driven, coordinated Master Plans, Material Requirement Plans and Rough-Cut Capacity Plans

Demonstrated experience with problem identification, data analysis, and process improvement; Demonstrated experience working with and/or leading cross-functional supply chain partners; SAP, Kinaxis or similar ERP system knowledge; knowledge of ERP planning (Rapid Response, DRP, MPS, MRP, SFC, BOM, Master Data, etc.); intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel and basic knowledge of Microsoft PowerBI; high level of organization skills; ability to influence up and down, and engage others; attention to detail; Clear speaker and communicator; Self-starter; able to work with improvement projects and cross functional teams.

$70,000 - $130,000



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.