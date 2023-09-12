Replenishment Planner

This role is not eligible for relocation

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Job Purpose

Responsible for managing the replenishment and inventory of packed Finished Goods at the assigned customer facing distribution center. Support, through data analysis and inventory movements and prioritization - the service and inventory health for the site(s)

Key Accountabilities

Create DRP / replenishment plans for assigned DC(s), ensuring that the schedule of STOs and future production meet all customer forecasts/orders and safety stock requirements & chasing down product when issues appear

When necessary, support deployment sites and logistics with prioritization of inbounds/outbounds – when requirements excess available capacity (of logistics or inbounds slots)

In true ‘pull’ fashion, report on / support DC-level inventory health key adherence & inventory health metrics, with intent to improve IFOT with lowest possible level of inventory

Ensure that all distribution related requirements are embedded into site plans, working closely with the MPS team to resolve planning alerts (where we drop below safety stock or are unable to cover demand) across the distribution network. Identify the root cause and mitigate.

Review & resolve of alerts on channel specific inventory/SKUs (and assigned shared items) and take corrective actions / addressing root cause

Analyze and manage warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks

Support and assist in managing exit plans for SLOBS and excess stocks for assigned SKU portfolio

When assigned, own/support IUS requirements, collaborating closely with key counterparts in affiliate countries to ensure security of supply

Proactively identify future business risks and driving solutions to minimize risk.

Participate on Incident Management Teams (IMT) and other crisis forums to manage crisis and continuity of supply disruptions through to resolution.

Education

BS degree, preferably in business administration, supply chain, or logistics;

Desired – APICS or CSCMP certification; must have experience in demand planning, manufacturing, and/or logistics/warehousing.

Experience

Must have minimum of 3 years of experience, including significant supply planning experience, including at least 1 year supporting multiple plants; experience with creating demand-driven, integrated Master Plans, Material Requirement Plans and Rough-Cut Capacity Plans

Skills & Competencies

Experience with problem identification, data analysis, and process improvement;

Experience working with and/or leading cross-functional supply chain partners; JDE, SAP or similar ERP system knowledge;

Knowledge of ERP planning (DRP, MPS, MRP, SFC, BOM, Master Data, etc.);

Intermediate to sophisticated knowledge of Microsoft Excel and basic knowledge of Microsoft Access;

High level of organization skills;

Ability to influence up and down, and engage others;

Attention to detail; Clear speaker and communicator; Self-starter; able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay?

$66,000 - $122,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Explore Our Benefits.



