Job summary

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a



Reporting Analyst



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Be the centre of expertise for GBS Europe in our ERP systems (SAP, ISP, Siebel) and components of various Satellite systems through the process of analysis, investigation and coaching

Provide accurate information to both business and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems

Annual review and definition of the above mentioned end-to-end business KPI’s, providing a forecast and input to the business leadership decisions

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Represent GME on Service Review Forums

Support the management decision to deliver strategy

Monitor and clear stuck orders in ISP and SAP, record root causes and iniate corretctions

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation

Foster cross functional cooperation by connecting key functional experts and by understanding the end-to-end business process value chain

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders

Interact with all functions of the business in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and drive resolution of issues about meeting the above mentioned end-to-end business KPI’s

Escalate activities to business leadership that are not actioned by assignees

Regular and ad-hoc preparation and analysis of reports provided to key business stakeholders

Provide expertise and support for projects as and when required

Application of tools & processes – Apply and promote within the team the appropriate tools and processes for planning, risk management and scheduling

Identify and implement improvements to the end-to-end order to cash processes to support the business’ and GBS’ cash delivery, and to reduce the number of errors occurring and minimise rework, thus improving customer experience

Create, document, review and update procedures where required

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 3-4 years relevant customer service or order to cash experience.

High analytical skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Must demonstrate high reasonable level of proficiency in Excel

Strong stakeholder and communication management skills

Show an intermediate level aptitude for systems applications (SAP, ISP and Siebel)

Highly motivated

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested