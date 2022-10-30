Reporting Analyst

.
As we continue to evolve our AsPac Customer and Products business, we are seeking a Reporting/Power BI Analyst to join our Data Asset and Reporting Team. Based in the business you will work closely with data & process owners from the business including Sales, Marketing and Operations as well as cross-functional partners in Finance and Digital.
You will play an important role in helping to build BPs data capability, transforming data from various areas of the business into data assets that support our business strategies. Our stakeholders are varied, and you will be delivering anything from self-serve data assets through to visualizations that show performance metrics and provide actionable insights.
The opportunity
To be successful in this role you will have a strong business analysis skill gained in large scale organisations and appreciate what involved in transforming data into assets and insights that are easily digestible and visually informative. You will engage the business to understand their requirements, manage delivery data assets and develop Power BI reporting incorporating practice design.
You will also