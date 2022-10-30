Reporting Analyst

Job summary

.

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation.



As we continue to evolve our AsPac Customer and Products business, we are seeking a Reporting/Power BI Analyst to join our Data Asset and Reporting Team. Based in the business you will work closely with data & process owners from the business including Sales, Marketing and Operations as well as cross-functional partners in Finance and Digital.



You will play an important role in helping to build BPs data capability, transforming data from various areas of the business into data assets that support our business strategies. Our stakeholders are varied, and you will be delivering anything from self-serve data assets through to visualizations that show performance metrics and provide actionable insights.



The opportunity

To be successful in this role you will have a strong business analysis skill gained in large scale organisations and appreciate what involved in transforming data into assets and insights that are easily digestible and visually informative. You will engage the business to understand their requirements, manage delivery data assets and develop Power BI reporting incorporating practice design.



You will also

Partner with key stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate these into a back log of work

Understand what end users need and work with them to build data assets and visualizations that support this.

Work closely with technology teams to validate the build of data assets.

Deliver Power BI dashboards to support the business driving an in-depth understanding of their current portfolio, identifying emerging issues and identifying areas of opportunity and improvement

Improve data efficiency through Power BI integration, automation, adoption, training, and self service

You are someone who lives, breathes and values data

You will have worked with and understand big data concepts (data lakes, data assets, ETL processes) and are proficient in using data assets as well as data visualization and modelling using Power BI

You’ll think like a data analyst but communicate like a successful business leader; our role is to traverse business and IT, so this is vital.

Outstanding stakeholder management skills, ability to become a trusted partner with a diverse range of business stakeholders and IT.

Have a curious and enquiring approach which will enable you to elicit requirements and deliver meaningful reporting, insights, and visualizations.

Management and Regulatory reporting experience likely gained in a commercial organization

Strong diagnostic and problem-solving skills, adept at providing advice and solutions to issues which will have a business impact

Experience working in an Agile environment

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

8% Kiwisaver for New Zealand employees

Share options, fuel and Wildbean café discounts

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Career development and mentoring programs

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Māori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.