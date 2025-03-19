This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

The role is a part of the Core Solutions Team who focus on Payroll & Time, Core HR and People Care Technology. The team owns, develops and drives solutions and deployments for P&C that support the business strategies.

The Reporting & Analytics Experience & Excellence Lead will support the delivery of service excellence strategy and roadmap for reporting and analytic services. This includes developing and monitoring global performance metrics and customer feedback to improve service quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency. This role will be expected to collaborate with all the global operation discipline leaders, excellence & experience leads, solutions owners, or COE to ensure O&A is operate in safe, control and compliance across operations, tools, and projects delivery.

Who you will be working with

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

What you will deliver

Work with senior leadership to identify and track key performance indicators (KPIs)

Implement and monitor continuous improvement (CI) initiatives

Establish and lead the global community of practice (CoP) for the specific service area, lead and drive the best practise sharing and standardised ways of working, and deliver identify CI.

Manage CI backlog, work with GSO on prioritising Services systems impacting changes backlog

Manage capacity reporting and resource planning

Benchmark service performance

Engage with Centers of Expertise (CoE) in project planning and service management

Lead and develop a team of reporting and analytics professionals

Develop and implement service skills and technical capabilities for the team

What you will need to be successful

Significant experience in data processes and data analysis in a global shared services environment

Project management experience in both agile and waterfall environments

Exceptional business process and IT systems expertise related to HR

Lean, Six Sigma, and other process improvement methodologies.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.