The Reporting & Analytics Experience & Excellence Manager is responsible for defining the service excellence strategy and roadmap for reporting and analytic services. This includes developing and monitoring global performance metrics and customer feedback to improve service quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency. The role involves producing service performance reports and insights to support strategic decision-making, collaborating with global operation leaders, and ensuring compliance across operations, tools, and project delivery. The manager will lead a team of professionals, encouraging a collaborative and innovative work environment.
Define and implement the service excellence strategy for reporting and analytics, improving service quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency through continuous improvement initiatives.
Develop and implement a service excellence strategy for reporting and analytics
Work with senior leadership to identify and track key performance indicators (KPIs)
Implement and monitor continuous improvement initiatives
Lead the global community of practice for the service area
Handle capacity reporting and resource planning
Coordinate and track global standard operating procedures
Handle change plans and project risks
Benchmark service performance
Engage with Centers of Expertise in project planning and service management
Lead and manage a team of reporting and analytics professionals
Develop a collaborative and innovative work environment
Develop and implement service skills and technical capabilities for the team
Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Mathematics, Engineering, Information Technologies, or Software Development
Advanced skills in MS 365 tools, especially Excel
Data visualization and interpretation
Project management skills
Strong stakeholder management and presentation skills
Leadership capabilities
Lean, Six Sigma, and other process improvement methodologies
Strong eye for business in understanding operational processes
Advanced data analytical and problem-solving skills
Significant experience in data processes and data analysis in a global shared services environment
Project management experience in both agile and waterfall environments
Exceptional business process and IT systems expertise related to HR
Lean, Six Sigma, and other process improvement methodologies
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
