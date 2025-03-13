Site traffic information and cookies

Reporting & Analytics Experience & Excellence Manager

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ090559
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

Role synopsis: 

The Reporting & Analytics Experience & Excellence Manager is responsible for defining the service excellence strategy and roadmap for reporting and analytic services. This includes developing and monitoring global performance metrics and customer feedback to improve service quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency. The role involves producing service performance reports and insights to support strategic decision-making, collaborating with global operation leaders, and ensuring compliance across operations, tools, and project delivery. The manager will lead a team of professionals, encouraging a collaborative and innovative work environment. 

Role purpose: 

Define and implement the service excellence strategy for reporting and analytics, improving service quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency through continuous improvement initiatives. 

Role accountabilities: 

  • Develop and implement a service excellence strategy for reporting and analytics 

  • Work with senior leadership to identify and track key performance indicators (KPIs) 

  • Implement and monitor continuous improvement initiatives 

  • Lead the global community of practice for the service area 

  • Handle capacity reporting and resource planning 

  • Coordinate and track global standard operating procedures 

  • Handle change plans and project risks 

  • Benchmark service performance 

  • Engage with Centers of Expertise in project planning and service management 

  • Lead and manage a team of reporting and analytics professionals 

  • Develop a collaborative and innovative work environment 

  • Develop and implement service skills and technical capabilities for the team 

Formal education requirements: 

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Mathematics, Engineering, Information Technologies, or Software Development 

Skills: 

  • Advanced skills in MS 365 tools, especially Excel 

  • Data visualization and interpretation 

  • Project management skills 

  • Strong stakeholder management and presentation skills 

  • Leadership capabilities 

  • Lean, Six Sigma, and other process improvement methodologies 

  • Strong eye for business in understanding operational processes 

  • Advanced data analytical and problem-solving skills 

 

Essential Experience and Job Requirements 

  • Significant experience in data processes and data analysis in a global shared services environment 

  • Project management experience in both agile and waterfall environments 

  • Exceptional business process and IT systems expertise related to HR 

  • Lean, Six Sigma, and other process improvement methodologies 

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

