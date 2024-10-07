Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we cultivate a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis

The Reporting Controller role is responsible for providing accounting, reporting, and control (ARC) support for BPX Energy business units (BUs). The Reporting Controller not only has responsibility in an advisory capacity for correct application of policies and processes, but to ensure the integrity of actuals across the bpx financials. The Reporting Controller interacts with teams across the bpx landscape, the segment technical accounting team and group control to ensure alignment with external reporting requirements.

Key Accountabilities

Support business and seek opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies between the teams;

Support business initiatives and assist in delivery of business targets;

Advise business on accounting and control matters, seek to influence and assure sound business decision making processes;

Maintain effective control environment, assure compliance with accounting policy;

Supervise the operating effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls, identify and mitigate risks and gaps, eliminate unnecessary complexity;

Provide support to validation of BU actuals, specifically the balance sheet and cash flow reporting;

Lead quarterly due diligence process;

Provide governance assurance prior to operational activities;

Support internal, external and partner audits;

Ensure compliance with external reporting requirements under IFRS and any required ESG reporting;

Provide accounting support for M&A activity across the onshore portfolio

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change;

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities;

Strong track record of delivery;

Ability to effectively influence and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance/Business, or related disciplines.

Preferred Master’s in Accounting or equivalent or CPA/Chartered Accountant.

Essential Experience and Requirements

10+ years accounting/financial experience in the oil & gas industry;

Prior management experience

Strong analytical skills;

Sound understanding of Onshore Oil & Gas business;

Experience with SAP/SAP PRA/SAP HANA;

Experience with PowerBI or other data reporting/analytical tools and applying these tools to streamline/automate processes;

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.);

Solid understanding of IFRS accounting and financial control policies / practices.

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $170,000-225,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.