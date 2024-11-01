Reporting & Data Senior Specialist

Job summary

GBS People and Culture Services and Solutions (P&C S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People and Culture Services and Solutions for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. People and Culture Services and Solutions are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The GBS People and Culture Services and Solutions Reporting and Data team provides People and Culture operational reporting and data, MI, analytics and insights to senior leadership and key stakeholders across the business.

The purpose of the reporting and data senior analyst role is to provide bp people data through data provisioning and reporting to support business, operational and service management for bp business, internal People and Culture Services and Solution and cross Delivery Centres; incorporating data from multiple People and Culture sources.

Reporting Specific

Analysis and fulfilment of People & Culture (P&C) reporting request from customers. This includes operational reports and trend and analysis dashboards sourcing data from any of / multiple HR systems or Data Lake used by the organisation.

Accountable for driving the use of self-service reports and dashboards

Accountable for the set up and management of all standard / scheduled reports defined in the reporting catalogues

Continuous improvement of the reporting service including streamlining existing reports, building P&C and business capability to move reporting requests to self-service

Supports the internal P&C Services community in delivering operation and service excellence through reporting matrixes. This includes MI, performance and control point dashboards, resource forecasting, workforce utilisation and tracking of efficiencies

A university degree or professional qualification

Minimum of 3 years reporting and/or data related experience preferably in HR

Workday core reporting and analytics (Intermediate): Proficiency in creating and managing basic to intermediate Workday reporting and analytics request.

Proficiency in creating and managing basic to intermediate Workday reporting and analytics request. Microsoft Power BI (Intermediate): Expertise in using Power BI to create interactive and visually appealing reports and dashboards. This includes the ability to connect to various data sources, transform data, and build visualizations that provide actionable insights.

Expertise in using Power BI to create interactive and visually appealing reports and dashboards. This includes the ability to connect to various data sources, transform data, and build visualizations that provide actionable insights. Azure Datahub platform knowledge (Basic) : Basic understanding of Azure datahub platform knowing to be able to leverage the datahub for reporting purposes.

: Basic understanding of Azure datahub platform knowing to be able to leverage the datahub for reporting purposes. Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights.

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions which will add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is building and applying skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Successfully balances the needs of the client with local needs.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and respond to situations as they arise. Strong questioning skills to clarify ambiguous requirements

Acts with integrity; demonstrates the BP V&Bs

Cultural fluency - actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities

HR Administration experience and associated systems

Workday core reporting and analytics experience

Microsoft Power Bi dashboard and data transformation development

Experience using Salesforce CRM system or equivalent

Foundational knowledge of HR processes in Workforce, Payroll, Talent, Learning and Resourcing

Proficient in using Office 365 tools for productivity and automation particularly Excel for data analysis.

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Reporting, Extract, transform and load, Management Reporting, Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI), Stakeholder Management, Workday Reporting



