People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Reporting& Data Senior Specialist

The Reporting & Data Specialist is responsible for providing BP people data to support business, operational, and service management reporting. This role involves developing and maintaining expertise in data areas, supporting customers, designing and testing Workday reports, and driving the use of self-service reports and dashboards. The specialist will work closely with other team members to meet operational objectives and support decision-making through the provision of reports and information.

Operations & Advisory is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Operations & Advisory are the first point of contact for people-related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience. The purpose of the Data & Analytics specialist role is to provide BP people data to support business, operational, and service management reporting for BP business, internal Operations & Advisory teams across operations centres; incorporating data from multiple People and Culture sources. The specialist will support decision-making in these areas through the provision of reports and information to the business.

Develop and maintain expertise in all data areas, including Core People Services, Offer & Onboarding, Employee Advisory, Learning Services.

Provide support to customers as needed, responding to inbound queries. Act as the first point of contact for unresolved issues or customer concerns, track resolution until closure, handle exceptions, and manage audits for the reporting process.

Support report testing when required.

Analyze and fulfill ad-hoc reporting requests, including providing existing reports and creating new ones. Key reporting tools include, but are not limited to, Workday, Salesforce, Cornerstone My Talent & Learning, and Data Lake.

Drive the use of self-service reports and dashboards, promoting their adoption.

Manage standard and scheduled Workday reports, ensuring they are set up and maintained effectively.

Identify and implement continuous improvements to reporting services, including the cross-people and culture reporting catalogue. Ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are updated and maintained.

Collaborate closely with other People and Culture Services and Solutions team members to meet operational objectives, share ideas, and apply lessons learned.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key collaborators, customers, and external service providers.

Participate in projects and provide support to the service area as required.

Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms to maintain consistency and accuracy.

Support new joiners during their on-the-job training period and create training plans for them.

Basic to intermediate skills in Power BI dashboard creation to support internal reporting dashboard requests.

A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification

Prior experience in People and Culture Shared Service / service center in a multi-national organisation

Analytical thinking-comfortable using analytics to identify outcomes and influence decision making; e.g. ER strategies, targeted retention, succession planning & strategic workforce shaping

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the collaborate with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions

Technical:

Knowledgeable in People and Culture areas, offering expert advice

Growing experience in reporting and people analytics

Interested in new trends that improve customer experience and business performance.

Advanced MS 365 skills and basic to intermediate Power BI skills

Behavioral:

Experience working in a multinational, multilingual environment

Business Skills:

Customer-focused, helping leaders align with business goals

Able to drive solutions that contribute and improve processes

Always learning from market trends and standard processes

Leadership & Emotional Intelligence:

Develops skills based on the People and Culture Framework, balancing emotional intelligence (EQ), intelligence (IQ), and drive

Builds strong, trust-based relationships across teams and the organization

Self-aware and actively seeks feedback to improve

A solid team player, using good judgment and common sense

Acts with integrity and leads by example, following BP's values

Culturally sensitive and able to work across different cultures

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



