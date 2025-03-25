Reporting & Data Senior Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

People, Communications and Culture Operations & Advisory (PC&C O&A) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People, Communications and Culture Operations & Advisory for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. PC&C O&A are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The PC&C O&A Reporting and Data team provides people operational reporting and data, MI, analytics and insights to senior leadership and key stakeholders across the business.

The purpose of the reporting and data senior specialist role is to provide bp people data through data provisioning and reporting to support business, operational and service management for bp business, internal People, Communications and Culture Services and Solution and cross Delivery Centres; incorporating data from multiple People, Communications and Culture sources.

Key Accountabilities:

Data Specific

Provide support for all operational processes relating to ingestion, transformation and management of data within the Data Lake. This includes execution of daily data/system checks and performing data investigation and troubleshooting

Support and maintain domain expertise in all data areas (Core People Services, Resourcing, Talent, Learning) and the operational Data Lake solution, sharing this knowledge appropriately with other PC&C Operations & Advisory teams as required

Compile and maintain detailed process documentation for Data load in support of all operations

Support technical changes to Data Lake solution, including testing and any support of Data Quality (DQ) checks

Continuous improvement of the data service including automating and streamlining data checking activities through usage of Excel and PowerBI dashboards and drive any other CI agenda for BAU operations in the Data Lake, working with solution owner and wider PC&C community to implement appropriate change

Essential Education & Experience:

A university degree or professional qualification

Minimum of 3 years reporting and/or data related experience preferably in HR

Technical Capability

Microsoft Power BI (Intermediate): Expertise in using Power BI to create interactive and visually appealing reports and dashboards. This includes the ability to connect to various data sources, transform data, and build visualizations that deliver actionable insights.

Expertise in using Power BI to create interactive and visually appealing reports and dashboards. This includes the ability to connect to various data sources, transform data, and build visualizations that deliver actionable insights. Azure Datahub platform knowledge (Basic) : Basic understanding of Azure datahub platform knowing to be able to leverage the datahub for reporting purposes.

: Basic understanding of Azure datahub platform knowing to be able to leverage the datahub for reporting purposes. Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights.

Business Capability

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions which will add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is building and applying skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Successfully balances the needs of the client with local needs.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and respond to situations as they arise. Strong questioning skills to clarify ambiguous requirements

Acts with integrity; demonstrates the BP V&Bs

Cultural fluency - actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities

Desirable Criteria:

HR Administration experience and associated systems

Workday core reporting and analytics experience

Microsoft Power Bi dashboard and data transformation development

Experience using Salesforce CRM system or equivalent

Foundational knowledge of HR processes in Workforce, Payroll, Talent, Learning and Resourcing

Proficient in using Office 365 tools for productivity and automation particularly Excel for data analysis.

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.