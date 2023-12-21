Reporting Fleet Senior Data Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Reporting Flees Senior Data Analyst





In this role You will:

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Producing core performance data and reports for key customers to an agreed schedule, including daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual business, sales, performance, and alignment report. Provision of ad-hoc reports and analysis as required and ensuring reports are produced to a high standard.

Preparing management information and reports for performance board and senior management committees and meetings. Participate on these performance evaluations, business conversations. Represents the teams and flags and raises any positive and negative trends in the performance. Suggests mitigation or extension plans.

Leading the delivery of improvements in performance MI and KPIs and providing inputs into the development of annual plans for GBS Europe Customer Fuels Operations and enabling functions

Carry out ad-hoc studies and analysis to support specific initiatives.

To track core performance metrics and develop recommendations and actions to drive performance improvements.

Develop, maintain, and adjust standardized reports where possible to achieve consistency and efficiency in GBS Europe Customer Fuels Operations teams, and provide consistent reporting to management.

Finding opportunities for continuous improvement within the Fleet Reporting Team, and driving the implementation of these changes

Maintaining a good working relationship with the data sources across the organization both internally and externally to GBS Europe Customer Fuels Operations

Support the GBS Europe Customer Fuels Operations and local business Leadership teams, train new joiners (in local operation and within GBS Europe) and share ways of working, tips and hints.

Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities in the related field, that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the GBS Europe Customer Fuels Operations teams and supported business operations are of the highest quality.

We have the following requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience in Analytics / Data management / Finance

2 - 3 years’ experience working in a Service Centre environment

1 - 2 years’ experience in project management

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent

Experience in managing activities in a Service Centre environment, with emphasis on reports, management information, handling big amount of data, meeting strict deadlines and adhering to high quality requirements.

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

2 years of experience with data analytics BI tools (preferably Microsoft Power BI)

Basic SQL knowledge, understanding relational database concept and operations.

Strong written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships.

Exceptional time management and organization skills.

Active and good experience in generating key partner reports, making analysis of them and presenting them on management meetings.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



