We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our globally distributed team and advance your career as a Reporting Lead!

GBS’s role as a transformation partner to the Group has become increasingly meaningful as the organisation adjusts to an IEC and seeks opportunities to streamline, becoming more effective and efficient to deliver the strategy. The Business Enablement and Advisory team (BE&A), part of the Digital Solutions and Transformation team within GBS, focuses on aligned closely with the business and Group Functions. Their primary goal is to support the business in achieving their transformation goals across a diverse range of value levers such as location optimization, digitization, automation, process streamlining, analytics and insights, third-party cost, and operating model. One of the opportunity areas that has grown in importance is driving out 3rd party cost through the use of the Vendor Management Office.



The VMO is a centralized contractor acquisition and management team, enabling incremental savings and streamlined vendor strategy. It offers end-to-end 3rd party lifecycle support, introducing transparency and consistency for all non-employee labour spend. This VMO Reporting Lead role is an important enabler to the ambition of growing the VMO offering across all businesses and functions in the organisation.

Your Key responsibilities, will be!

Working with the BE&A VMO Manager, this position involves a blend of project-based tasks passionate about identifying, visualising, tracking, and reporting key insights from large data sets. Additionally, the role entails collaborating with internal staff and contract to build and maintain high-profile reports while supporting enrichment of the third-party data.

As one of the key consulting partners in the VMO org, you will owners for is pivotal in overall third-party lifecycle management, transformation, and cost optimization with their expertise in identification of insights ranging from supplier behaviours to spend patterns.

New demand and scopes emerge, particularly from entities such as P&O, C&P, and I&E, the you will be involved in multiple complex reporting activities and consulting engagements. Herein their primary role would be to leverage Business Intelligence advice on key insights and savings opportunities across the board. This includes consolidating available datasets, crafting and managing complex BI reports for central reporting as well as custom reporting as per business demand, advising on important metric for reporting, and supporting the core team with data cleansing and critical metric reporting.



Triage

Requirement gathering and strategic fulfilment.

Data quality assessment and enrichment.

Root cause analysis and insights.



Analytics and reporting:

Business Intelligence across vendors, regions, abilities.

Status and quality across various engagements.

Other customized requests by business customers.



You are responsible to will work across a globally dispersed customer group and will be required to own and deliver all reporting requirements from the business.

The role also requires the incumbent to work independently, taking the initiative to seek solutions to challenges, and proactively engaging customers to maintain a close understanding of requirements.



Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Technology, Business Administration, Management, or related field

Proven track record of 5+ Years in consulting specifically in Business Intelligence through advanced analytics in transformation reporting.

Demonstrable experience in supporting analytics and reporting across multi-disciplined, global teams with the ability to analyze, interpret, and present data to facilitate strategic decision-makings.

Exposure to or experience in creation of sophisticated dashboards across multiple verticals including Procurement in support of operational crucial metric reporting, cost and value assessment, business insights, and resource management.

Strong emphasis on internal and external customer engagement at all organizational levels within large multinational corporations.

Familiarity with Agile methodology.

Demonstrated ability to be independent in work while coordinating with multiple customers.

Solid experience in analytics, coupled with strong problem-solving skills, effective communication, and interpersonal Skills.

Proven track record of driving efficiencies and impact through effective reporting and Business Intelligence consulting.

Desirable: Industry certifications around analytics



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.