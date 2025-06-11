Reporting Operation Manager

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



Operations & Advisory is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. They are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.

The purpose of the role is to lead team globally in provides People and Culture operational reporting and data, MI, analytics and insights to senior leadership and key partners across the business. Ensure team members are delivering services accurately and timely. This role works very closely with Reporting & Analytics Excellence and experience team in the development and monitoring of global performance metrics and voice of customer statistics that help drive service interventions & projects at a global or regional. This role reports to VP Malaysia Operations and Analytics.

Key Accountabilities:

Reporting & Data Service Delivering:

Ensure consistent and reliable service delivery under domain scope, leading team to delivery to the defined critical metrics. Provide feedback regarding the critical metrics, suggest & drive wider improvement opportunities within respective service domain or location

Ensure horizontal and vertical alignment of strategic direction and ‘vision’ to ensure team is servicing employee and HR community according to the expected customer service experience. Maintain a wider awareness / big picture approach, make decisions, collaborate with others considering the strategic imperatives

Support planning and execution of tactical operation strategy

Ensure processes are embedded and adhered to consistently throughout multiple teams, leading team in delivering the defined critical metric, e.g. self service adoption, availability of reporting/data to decision maker etc.

Contribute to services and solutions business continuity activities as applicable highlighting critical resources and activities

Developing and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders at all levels within the organisation. Representing team to both internal and external audiences regarding operational issues

Develop the organizational and people capabilities that will enable the team to continuously challenge and excel. Enabling team to identify trends and opportunities that drive operational improvements.

Recognise the need for and lead through change management initiatives while maintaining and driving team engagement.

Operations

Handle and deliver Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for the Reporting & Data services team and ensure service compliance.

Resolve any complex issues that are raised by the team and oversee and monitor their performance

Support the implementation of solutions & processes. Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities

Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively

Change Management

Support changes in services by leading change process with stakeholders – internal & external

Help with input / support on case for change proposals

Support internal change communications and implementation

Drive a culture of continuous improvement towards operational excellence

Risk Management

Identify and call out risks to Operations Manager / Functions Director

Handling risks and ensuring continuous operations including BCP

People

Lead a team of Senior Analysts and Analysts (size of 10 members)

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members, create open and trustful communication among teams.

Continuously to build a culture of high-performance and value delivering team

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, handling risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and attitudes

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions

Essential Education & Experience:

University degree or equivalent

7 years and above of working experience in shared services environment with similar role

Strong Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, with the ability to understand the wider digital environment and the collaborate with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Validated project delivery experience with complex service projects and technology transformations

Exemplifies and promotes Agile values and principles

Significant experience of an agile framework or method (i.e. Scrum, Kanban), or understanding of software development life cycle models as well as in-depth knowledge of traditional project management principles and practices

Experience and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies, and tools

Significant experience of project management toolsets e.g. MS Project, JIRA, Azure Devops

Consistent track record in leading delivery teams in a shared service environment in a multi- national organisation

Validated team leader with a track record of team development and driving strong performance within a diverse team

Striving for problem solving attitude (including diagnosis, critical thinking), use analytics to identify outcomes and influence decision making.

Strong communication (verbal & written) and strong stakeholder management skills

Business Capability

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/making valuable contributions

Leadership & EQ Capability

Continually enhancing capability in line with P&C Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with P&C colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Effective teammate able to work effectively across organisational boundaries

Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Acts with integrity; role model of BP V&Bs to others in the function and business

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Desirable Criteria:

Minimum of 6-8 years of experience leading a service oriented function with experience in management of projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Strong stakeholder management skills

Validated people leadership skills in leading include team leaders

Effective project management and communication skills

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications

Proficiency in using CRM tool

Proficiency in using Service enabling technologies

Excellent communication (verbal & written)

