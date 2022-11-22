Reporting & Data Specialist

GBS People and Culture Services and Solutions (P&C S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People and Culture Services and Solutions for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. People and Culture Services and Solutions are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The GBS People and Culture Services and Solutions Reporting and Data team provides People and Culture operational reporting and data, MI, analytics and insights to senior leadership and key stakeholders across the business.
The purpose of the reporting and data senior analyst role is to provide bp people data through data provisioning and reporting to support business, operational and service management for bp business, internal People and Culture Services and Solution and cross Delivery Centres; incorporating data from multiple People and Culture sources.
Key Accountabilities
Reporting Specific (20%)