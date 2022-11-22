Reporting & Data Specialist

Job summary

GBS People and Culture Services and Solutions (P&C S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People and Culture Services and Solutions for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. People and Culture Services and Solutions are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The GBS People and Culture Services and Solutions Reporting and Data team provides People and Culture operational reporting and data, MI, analytics and insights to senior leadership and key stakeholders across the business.



The purpose of the reporting and data senior analyst role is to provide bp people data through data provisioning and reporting to support business, operational and service management for bp business, internal People and Culture Services and Solution and cross Delivery Centres; incorporating data from multiple People and Culture sources.

Key Accountabilities

Reporting Specific (20%)

Analysis and fulfilment of People & Culture (P&C) reporting request from customers. This includes operational reports and trend and analysis dashboards sourcing data from any of / multiple HR systems or Data Lake used by the organisation.

Accountable for driving the use of self-service reports and dashboards

Accountable for the set up and management of all standard / scheduled reports defined in the reporting catalogues

Continuous improvement of the reporting service including streamlining existing reports, building P&C and business capability to move reporting requests to self-service

Supports the internal P&C Services community in delivering operation and service excellence through reporting matrixes. This includes MI, performance and control point dashboards, resource forecasting, workforce utilisation and tracking of efficiencies

Provide support for all operational processes relating to ingestion, transformation and management of data within the Data Lake. This includes execution of daily data/system checks and performing data investigation and troubleshooting

Support and maintain subject matter expertise in all data areas (Core People Services, Resourcing, Talent, Learning) and the operational Data Lake solution, sharing this knowledge appropriately with other HR Services teams as required

Compile and maintain detailed process documentation for Data load in support of all operations

Support technical changes to Data Lake solution, including testing and any support of Data Quality (DQ)

Drive the CI agenda for BAU operations in the Data Lake, working with solution owner and wider HR services community to implement appropriate change

Continuous improvement of the reporting and data services working with solution owner to build P&C and business capability on self-service reporting as well as streamline existing reports and datasources

Education & Experience

A university degree or professional qualification

Min 3 years reporting and/or data related experience preferably in HR

Reporting & Data experience and associated systems such as Workday report build, Microsoft Power BI, any cloud platform knowledge and able to provide advice and knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyst system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights.

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions which will add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is building and applying skills in active listening, influencing and communication.