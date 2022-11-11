Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Research Analyst - Economic and Energy Insights - Placement Year

Research Analyst - Economic and Energy Insights - Placement Year

Research Analyst - Economic and Energy Insights - Placement Year

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141919BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Research Analyst – Economic and Energy Insights Placement Year
Economic and Energy Insights

United Kingdom - South East Location – Central London

This is a 12 month’s industry placement for those completing a 4-year industry placement degree.
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet, and we strive to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get there too. Our strategy is to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up low carbon investment, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Transforming bp from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company and kickstarting a decade of deliver towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

The economic & energy insights team (EEI) sits within bp’s Strategy & Sustainability organisation whose purpose is to embed sustainability throughout bp and to form a single company-wide approach to strategy and company spending. This includes the delivery of proprietary bp insights, developing a distinctive understanding of global ‎economics, energy markets, customer needs and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎

bp is looking for a placement year student to join our EEI team for an economic work placement programme in London. The team is responsible for providing coordinated (‘one stop shop’) analysis of the global energy system, the energy transition, and the evolving nature of the energy system as it moves to net zero carbon emissions. It will also provide analytical support on economic and energy market issues across bp. As part of these responsibilities, EEI is responsible for producing bp’s Energy Outlook. As the successful candidate for the role, you will support the team in its day to day activities as well as carrying out small ad-hoc research projects and supplying to the Energy Outlook. The length of the placement is expected to be circa 12 months.

Key accountabilities:

  • Supporting bp's central planning teams by providing pricing and other economic data
  • Supervise key energy market indicators (such as supply, demand and inventory data) and forecasts from external agencies
  • Crafting informative reports for the EEI team including integrating contributions from other team members
  • Supporting research streams and fundamental energy economic analysis, which shapes the Energy Outlook narrative
  • Support our Chief Economist in creating presentations for internal and external audiences

Essential Education:
To apply, you should be presently studying towards a degree in Economics (penultimate).

Essential experience and job requirements:
  • Some experience in applying economic analysis and presenting the results clearly
  • Proven IT skills, particularly in the use of Excel and PowerPoint. Sophisticated capabilities in IT tools (such as PowerBI, programming software and econometric packages), an advantage
  • Ability to meet tight targets, whilst sustaining the quality of analysis and presentation
  • Strong personal organisation and team-working skills, whilst sustaining the quality of both the analysis and the presentation of the work.
The role is due to start in July 2023 for a 12-month duration. If necessary, you should be prepared to relocate to London for that duration. Interviews can be expected to be held in London in January!

Please apply with cover letter.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply Search all jobs at bp