Job summary

Research Analyst – Economic and Energy Insights Placement Year

Economic and Energy Insights

United Kingdom - South East Location – Central London



This is a 12 month’s industry placement for those completing a 4-year industry placement degree.

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet, and we strive to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get there too. Our strategy is to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up low carbon investment, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Transforming bp from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company and kickstarting a decade of deliver towards our #bpNetZero ambition.



The economic & energy insights team (EEI) sits within bp’s Strategy & Sustainability organisation whose purpose is to embed sustainability throughout bp and to form a single company-wide approach to strategy and company spending. This includes the delivery of proprietary bp insights, developing a distinctive understanding of global ‎economics, energy markets, customer needs and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎



bp is looking for a placement year student to join our EEI team for an economic work placement programme in London. The team is responsible for providing coordinated (‘one stop shop’) analysis of the global energy system, the energy transition, and the evolving nature of the energy system as it moves to net zero carbon emissions. It will also provide analytical support on economic and energy market issues across bp. As part of these responsibilities, EEI is responsible for producing bp’s Energy Outlook. As the successful candidate for the role, you will support the team in its day to day activities as well as carrying out small ad-hoc research projects and supplying to the Energy Outlook. The length of the placement is expected to be circa 12 months.



Key accountabilities:

Supporting bp's central planning teams by providing pricing and other economic data

Supervise key energy market indicators (such as supply, demand and inventory data) and forecasts from external agencies

Crafting informative reports for the EEI team including integrating contributions from other team members

Supporting research streams and fundamental energy economic analysis, which shapes the Energy Outlook narrative

Support our Chief Economist in creating presentations for internal and external audiences

Essential Education:

To apply, you should be presently studying towards a degree in Economics (penultimate).

Essential experience and job requirements:

Some experience in applying economic analysis and presenting the results clearly

Proven IT skills, particularly in the use of Excel and PowerPoint. Sophisticated capabilities in IT tools (such as PowerBI, programming software and econometric packages), an advantage

Ability to meet tight targets, whilst sustaining the quality of analysis and presentation

Strong personal organisation and team-working skills, whilst sustaining the quality of both the analysis and the presentation of the work.

The role is due to start in July 2023 for a 12-month duration. If necessary, you should be prepared to relocate to London for that duration. Interviews can be expected to be held in London in January!

Please apply with cover letter.