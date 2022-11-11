Research Analyst – Economic and Energy Insights Placement Year
Economic and Energy Insights
United Kingdom - South East Location – Central London
This is a 12 month’s industry placement for those completing a 4-year industry placement degree.
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet, and we strive to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get there too. Our strategy is to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up low carbon investment, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Transforming bp from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company and kickstarting a decade of deliver towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
The economic & energy insights team (EEI) sits within bp’s Strategy & Sustainability organisation whose purpose is to embed sustainability throughout bp and to form a single company-wide approach to strategy and company spending. This includes the delivery of proprietary bp insights, developing a distinctive understanding of global economics, energy markets, customer needs and competitors to support our businesses and strategy.
bp is looking for a placement year student to join our EEI team for an economic work placement programme in London. The team is responsible for providing coordinated (‘one stop shop’) analysis of the global energy system, the energy transition, and the evolving nature of the energy system as it moves to net zero carbon emissions. It will also provide analytical support on economic and energy market issues across bp. As part of these responsibilities, EEI is responsible for producing bp’s Energy Outlook. As the successful candidate for the role, you will support the team in its day to day activities as well as carrying out small ad-hoc research projects and supplying to the Energy Outlook. The length of the placement is expected to be circa 12 months.
Key accountabilities: