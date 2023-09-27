Research Chemist

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, organic synthesis, catalysis chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The role is an opportunity to work in a multi-disciplinary team responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry to support bp group operations and to appraise and develop new low carbon technology opportunities for business renewal.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Advert

What does the day to day look like?

Deliver safe and compliant experimental operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of bp Applied Sciences.

Responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry, organic synthesis and bio-feedstock conversions to support technology deployed within the business and the appraisal of new processes of potential future interest to bp

Lead experimental programmes in organic synthesis to develop new technology for conversion chemistry.

Responsible for owning the design, execution, and interpretation of experimental work to deliver upon set objectives.

Provide expertise in laboratory-scale evaluation and measurement and/or the application of innovative analytical techniques

Development of relevant in-house capability by identifying and implementing standard methodologies in chemistry, including evaluation from industry and academia

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Experience:

PhD in Chemistry or related science (or masters/bachelors with shown experience)

Experience in chemistry, organic chemistry synthesis, organic feedstock conversion or related fields. A good knowledge in synthesis, retrosynthesis and methodology

Laboratory skills in organic synthesis in general, methodology development, retrosynthesis experience, green chemistry, catalysis, column chromatography and characterisation techniques (NMR, GC/LC-MS) and working with glovebox and Schlenk lines

Resourceful experimentalist with practical research experience in laboratory scale reaction testing equipment.

Ability to work closely with interdisciplinary teams to identify fundamental needs in chemistry and organic synthetic reactions to devise relevant approaches and deliver/transfer results and insights to meet these needs.

Good interpersonal skills, with the ability to contribute to the success of the team, foster learning, share ideas, presentation skills and building capability.

Demonstrated ability to lead their own projects and deliver results.

Desirable Experience:

Knowledge and/or experience of physical properties testing for organic molecules (eg base oils, fuels etc)

Experience working with world class universities or third-party laboratories to support studies related to chemistry, organic synthesis, catalysis, materials and/or digital tools for delivering robust and high-quality data used for making decisions.

Experience or knowledge across the biology and chemical interface

Basic knowledge in Computational chemistry is a plus but not essential

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.