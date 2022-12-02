Research Electrochemist

Responsible for providing sound technical expertise in science/ research engineering to support existing and emerging business needs, helping to generate insights into the fundamentals of current processes, developments and products, developing new methodologies and applying existing techniques, and supporting the identification and early appraisal of new process/product options.
Key Accountabilities
Ensuring safety practice in routine laboratory activities, especially equipment operation and maintenance and suggesting ways to improving safety.
Assist the EIL in building research capabilities in electrochemistry including electrode material synthesis, characterization, and electrochemical tests.
Operating lab-scale electrochemical equipment delivering experimental results and provide insight on lab scale experimental capability building when needed.
Collaborate with both the AB&PS green hydrogen team, catalyst team and DICP academic groups. Support projects that bp sponsors at the DICP. Plan and deliver experiments to compliment the DICP work using both the bp equipment and analytical capability.
Efficiently and independently resolve issues and problems that occur. Promptly report deviations from project plans and engage with team lead and stakeholders timely to make adjustment.
Manage and deliver specific project objectives in line with project planned milestones and budgets by developing and implementing a fit-for-purpose experimental programme and conducting rigorous data analysis and discussion.
Deliver technical report and hold scientific discussion to communicate the experimental results, disseminate findings and technical insights and recommendations to the science teams.
Ensure constant communication with all EIL staff and other stakeholders to ensure proper technology intellectual management.
Contribute to raise the profile of AB&PS team within the wider I&E by preparing and delivering presentations on projects to stakeholders when required and identify opportunities to author/present at prestigious external conferences.
Essential Criteria
More than 4 years of relevant research experience in electrochemistry , catalysis and process development.
Experience of tracking intellectual information (academic literature and patents) in related research projects
Experience in the synthesis, characterisation and testing of electrode materials.
Experience in design and/or operation of electrochemical reaction device, such as H-cell, flow cell or MEA (membrane electrode assembly).
Operation experience in GC and electrochemical workstation; familiar with routine electrochemical material characterization methodologies.
Demonstrated ability to design and carry out experimental programmes
Demonstrate the ability to prioritise responsibilities, work to tight deadlines and show flexibility in response to change
Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels.
Demonstrated experience of working effectively as part of a team as well as on your own initiative.
Ability to suggest new lines for investigation within the overall objectives of the program
Safety advocate and confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions.
Education:
Master or PhD in electrochemistry, catalysis, chemical engineering or equivalent discipline with expertise related to electrochemistry or green hydrogen production
Languages Needed:
Mandarin - Fluent
English (spoken and written)-Fluent
Desirable Criteria
Experience in advanced electrochemical material characterizations such as UV-Raman, XAS (EXAFS and XANES), NMR, XPS etc.
Experience in alkaline electrolysis, PEM electrolysis or solid oxide electrolysis
Experience in CO2 electrochemical conversion
Experience in ion exchange membrane (PEM or AEM) modification
Experience of industrial electrochemical process and applications.