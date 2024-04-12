Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Advanced Bio & Physical Sciences for Low Carbon Energy (AB&PS) develops strategies and business solutions for new low carbon technologies and products. A recently created team, AB&PS is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, chemical engineering science, materials sciences with special interests in biofuels, green hydrogen/electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also hosts bp’s capability in computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry.

For over 20 years, bp has developed an exceptional relationship with the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). In 2011, bp opened the Energy Innovation Laboratory (EIL) on the DICP campus which aims to carry out fundamental underpinning science, advanced materials development in the areas of clean energy and low carbon technologies. bp has established its first research team in China to both collaborate with the DICP and support bp’s low carbon energy business globally. The team works to identify medium to long term advantaged technology solutions and develop science and technology options related to the use of green hydrogen as low carbon fuel and feedstock into existing assets and new business areas for bp, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. Additionally, the Green Hydrogen and Biofuels team stays close to bp businesses and external technology parties, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of green hydrogen technology development.

The role of the Research Technician is to carry out operational work on advanced catalyst testing units and electrochemistry equipment in the EIL Laboratory. In particular, the role exists to operate multiple suites of experimental equipment including single-channel reactor systems and high throughput equipment (HTE) located at Dalian to achieve maximum value from the experimental programmes. In addition to laboratory operations, the incumbent is required to maintain (hardware and software) highly advanced experimental, analytical and characterization equipment and catalyst synthesis equipment. Finally, the role is expected to support EIL’s HSSE activities including safety document archiving, chemical inventory management and occupational hygiene etc

Carry out experimental work using high throughput equipment in the EIL. In charge of rigs’ daily operation and maintenance, focusing on lab preparation (gas station, gas detectors, cooling machine, vacuum system, on-line GCs and off-line GC, QMS etc.), inert fillers and catalyst samples preparation and loading, feed (gas/liquid) distribution confirmation, reaction control, product samples collection & analysis and data processing, post-experiment work (catalyst collection, reactor cleaning etc.). Compile workflow programmes with PCS (Process Control System) to realize fully automated and high efficient rig operation. Post-process experimental data with DMS (Data Management System) based on established data analysis methods. Prepare rig daily record and preliminary experimental reports. Familiarity with the usage of Lab-view software is preferred. Carry out catalyst synthesis and catalyst characterization. Commission and operate new lab equipment in the EIL. Operate and maintain lab routine equipment, e.g. muffle furnace, pellet machine, rotary evaporator, centrifuge, water bath, ultrasonic cleaner, DI water system, PH meter and conduct meter, analytical balance etc. Operation and routine maintenance of GC, QMS, HPLC, GC-MS, NPD, Chemisorption and Liquid pumps. Support lab manager to update and archive HSSE documents, maintain core safety equipment (emergent shower, fire extinguisher, chemical spill kit and first aid kit etc.), manage chemical inventory in the EIL, and service and maintain core lab facilities (lab interlock system, gas detector calibration service, and safety valves examination etc.).

A bachelor/master education in chemistry or chemical engineering or related majors is required for this role.

In addition, one key part of this role relates to the operation and maintenance of lab equipment, high throughput equipment, in particular. Moreover, the role should also have certain experiences in chemical research lab HSSE, set-up, operation and management and maintenance.

Experience in rig automation (both hardware and software, e.g. AutoCAD, Visio, LabView) and knowledge in general engineering (hardware and software) is preferred

Broad experience of research scale equipment design and operation up to pilot plant

Demonstrated experience of working effectively as part of a team as well as on your own initiative.

Experiences in occupational hygiene

Languages Needed: Mandarin - Proficient; English - Preferred

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



