Research & Technology Group



Job Description: The role of the Research Technician is to carry out operational work on advanced catalyst testing units and electrochemistry equipment in the EIL Laboratory. In particular, the role exists to operate multiple suites of experimental equipment including single-channel reactor systems and high throughput equipment (HTE) located at Dalian to achieve maximum value from the experimental programmes. In addition to laboratory operations, the incumbent is required to maintain (hardware and software) highly advanced experimental, analytical and characterization equipment and catalyst synthesis equipment. Finally, the role is expected to support EIL’s HSSE activities including safety document archiving, chemical inventory management and occupational hygiene etc.

Carry out experimental work using high throughput equipment in the EIL.

In charge of rigs’ daily operation and maintenance.

Compile workflow programmes with PCS (Process Control System) to realize fully automated and high efficient rig operation.

Post-process experimental data with DMS (Data Management System) based on established data analysis methods.

Prepare rig daily record and preliminary experimental reports.

Carry out catalyst synthesis and catalyst characterization.

Commission and operate new lab equipment in the EIL.

Operate and maintain lab routine equipment.

Support lab manager to update and archive HSSE documents, maintain core safety equipment, manage chemical inventory in the EIL, and service and maintain core lab facilities.

Education & Experience: A bachelor/master education in chemistry or chemical engineering or related majors is required for this role. In addition, one key part of this role relates to the operation and maintenance of lab equipment, high throughput equipment, in particular. Moreover, the role should also have certain experiences in chemical research lab HSSE, set-up, operation and management and maintenance.

Experience in rig automation (both hardware and software, e.g. AutoCAD, Visio, LabView) and knowledge in general engineering (hardware and software) is preferred.

Broad experience of research scale equipment design and operation up to pilot plant.

Demonstrated experience of working effectively as part of a team as well as on your own initiative.

Experiences in occupational hygiene.

About us: For over 20 years, bp has developed an exceptional relationship with the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). In 2011, bp opened the Energy Innovation Laboratory (EIL) on the DICP campus which aims to carry out fundamental underpinning science, advanced materials development in the areas of clean energy and low carbon technologies. bp has established its first research team in China to both collaborate with the DICP and support bp’s low carbon energy business globally. The team works to identify medium to long term advantaged technology solutions and develop science and technology options related to the use of green hydrogen as low carbon fuel and feedstock into existing assets and new business areas for bp, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. Additionally, the Green Hydrogen and Biofuels team stays close to bp businesses and external technology parties, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of green hydrogen technology development.

Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.