Job summary

The Corporate Reserves Analyst executes complex and varied tasks in support of the corporate reserves team. This position is responsible for assisting the corporate reserves team with all aspects of the reserves and resource reporting, reconciliation and to work as a resource to the asset teams for enhanced business performance. This level is expected to handle a variety of complex issues, work functions and to work in a collaborative environment to help drive value for the business. This position is accountable for ensuring accuracy and completeness of all data through industry knowledge and application.

Key Accountabilities:

Aries database administrator for corporate reserves

Preparation of internal reserves and resource reports and reconciliations

Build and evaluate data analytics tools to support reserves and development functions

Coordinate with development and financial teams to assure accurate information and data quality

Coordinate reserve booking activity with planning and development teams

Initiate new ideas and methods and proactively anticipate problems and drive solutions

Self-starter, works with minimal supervision

Motivated, enthusiastic about affecting change and being challenged

5-10 years’ experience with an oil and gas company, auditor, or investment bank

Proficient in ARIES, MS Access, Excel and Outlook

Ability to manage competing priorities

PowerBI (or similar) experience preferred, building data analytics dashboards

Aptitude to translate complex specifications into effective analysis or reports

Growth mindset and willingness to embrace change

Forward looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions

Data-driven decision-making capabilities

Effective communication and people skills, ability to develop and use informal networks

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or business administration is a plus

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:Education:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $102,000-$170,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.