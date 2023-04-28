Site traffic information and cookies

  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Reserves Analyst

Reserves Analyst

Reserves Analyst

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148333BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Corporate Reserves Analyst executes complex and varied tasks in support of the corporate reserves team. This position is responsible for assisting the corporate reserves team with all aspects of the reserves and resource reporting, reconciliation and to work as a resource to the asset teams for enhanced business performance. This level is expected to handle a variety of complex issues, work functions and to work in a collaborative environment to help drive value for the business. This position is accountable for ensuring accuracy and completeness of all data through industry knowledge and application.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Aries database administrator for corporate reserves
  • Preparation of internal reserves and resource reports and reconciliations
  • Build and evaluate data analytics tools to support reserves and development functions
  • Coordinate with development and financial teams to assure accurate information and data quality
  • Coordinate reserve booking activity with planning and development teams
  • Initiate new ideas and methods and proactively anticipate problems and drive solutions
  • Self-starter, works with minimal supervision
  • Motivated, enthusiastic about affecting change and being challenged
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • 5-10 years’ experience with an oil and gas company, auditor, or investment bank
  • Proficient in ARIES, MS Access, Excel and Outlook
  • Ability to manage competing priorities
  • PowerBI (or similar) experience preferred, building data analytics dashboards
  • Aptitude to translate complex specifications into effective analysis or reports
  • Growth mindset and willingness to embrace change
  • Forward looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions
  • Data-driven decision-making capabilities
  • Effective communication and people skills, ability to develop and use informal networks
Education:
  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or business administration is a plus
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $102,000-$170,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

