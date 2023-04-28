The Corporate Reserves Analyst executes complex and varied tasks in support of the corporate reserves team. This position is responsible for assisting the corporate reserves team with all aspects of the reserves and resource reporting, reconciliation and to work as a resource to the asset teams for enhanced business performance. This level is expected to handle a variety of complex issues, work functions and to work in a collaborative environment to help drive value for the business. This position is accountable for ensuring accuracy and completeness of all data through industry knowledge and application.
Key Accountabilities: