Reservoir Engineer

Responsible for utilising broad reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods to collate data from the field, ensuring it is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding to inform decision making and the appropriate reservoir management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented.
Role Synopsis
Responsible for providing Reservoir Engineering support to the Permian Development organization, including but not limited to prospect generation, development planning, economic evaluations, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well appraisals, reserves estimation, and competitor analysis. Collaborates with other disciplines including Finance, Geoscience, Wells, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of a multi-rig drilling program.
Key Accountabilities