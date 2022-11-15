Reservoir Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for utilising broad reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods to collate data from the field, ensuring it is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding to inform decision making and the appropriate reservoir management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented.

Role Synopsis

Responsible for providing Reservoir Engineering support to the Permian Development organization, including but not limited to prospect generation, development planning, economic evaluations, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well appraisals, reserves estimation, and competitor analysis. Collaborates with other disciplines including Finance, Geoscience, Wells, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of a multi-rig drilling program.



Key Accountabilities

Create and maintain reservoir development plans, collaborating with the Geoscience team to optimize future well placement and spacing within known flow units;

Define and incorporate appropriate reservoir and well surveillance to drive performance evaluation, estimation of hydrocarbons in place and optimization of development strategies;

Collaborate with Wells teams (Drilling, Completions & Facilities) to optimize well design and maximize value;

Evaluate economics and profitability of potential projects and recommend projects for execution;

Drive initial flowback strategy of new wells to ensure maximum productivity is achieved;

Manage in-year production wedge performance through periodic production forecasting and economic evaluation;

Conduct post-well lookbacks in conjunction with Wells, Geoscience, and Operations teams to interrogate well performance and capture learnings for implementation in future wells;

Contribute innovative development ideas to the opportunity hopper and progress them through the portfolio to an executable status;

Conduct and respond to competitor analyses;

Support the Corporate Reserves team in estimating resources and reserves;

Interface with partners to influence and achieve alignment on strategic development strategies.