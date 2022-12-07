Reservoir Engineer

Job summary

BP has a long history of oil exploration and production in Iraq. The Rumaila oilfield is Iraq’s largest producing field and the third largest oil field in the world. It is currently operated by ROO (Rumaila Operating Organization), with BECL as the Lead Contractor under the existing Technical Services Contract. Rumaila, Iraq’s greatest natural asset, is undergoing a transformation to maximize its value for the long-term future.

This is an opportunity for a motivated individual to join the Subsurface Reservoir Management squad that provides support to the in-country teams, in areas of Reservoir Performance and Management, Waterflood management, Surveillance Strategy Planning and analysis.

The 0-8Q Reservoir Management squad is located in Sunbury and integrate seamlessly with the Sunbury-based Area Depletion Planning Squad to maximise value and product delivery to their customers. As such, the successful candidate will have the opportunity to interact with both squads.

In addition to Waterflood Reservoir Management of a large producing field, the successful individual will gain rich exposure and experience in business acumen, communication and influencing, stakeholder management, which are key skills when working on non-operated ventures such like RST.

What you will Deliver

Sound, integrated, reservoir engineering technical analyses to the RST RMT squad.

Reservoir engineering support to the periodic reservoir performance reviews (sector reviews, QPR, KPI updates).

Reservoir engineering support to the ongoing Rumaila NWD campaign as required (hopper reviews, Completion meetings).

Well intervention option generation: support to the periodic refresh of the well intervention hopper with identification of options that can improve reservoir performance.

Surveillance option generation, surveillance strategy and analysis: support to the periodic refresh of the surveillance hopper. Reservoir engineering support to the integration of surveillance analyses into the continuous reservoir well and area performance analyses, and to surveillance strategy refresh.

Production forecasting and reservoir performance prediction: deliver production forecasts and inputs in support of the 8Q and long term production forecasts, as required by the squads, in line with the Region workflows and verification plans.

Subsurface risk management: through subsurface integration and analysis, proactively identify subsurface uncertainties, related risks (assess), field surveillance strategy and plans (monitor), reservoir surveillance and performance analyses (evaluate).

Depletion planning and management: interact with the ADP squad to support implementation of the depletion plan.

Proactively develop and maintain reservoir performance management tools. Experience with large datasets and data analytics is advantageous to deliver fit-for-purpose sustainable workflows.

Support the technical development of less experienced engineers, both in Sunbury and Iraq, and provide coaching in areas of specialism. Support the long-term goal of growing the capability of the Iraqi subsurface organisation.

Present reservoir engineering workfronts and findings to internal and external stakeholders.

What you will need to be successful

Demonstrated technical experience in reservoir engineering in an upstream environment.

Direct hands-on experience with analytical / numerical RE toolkit

Experience with handling integrating large subsurface datasets and with implementing feasible data analytics solutions (Power BI, Spotfire)

Excellent communication and influencing, stakeholder management skills.

Ability to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Ability to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization

Working experience with carbonate oilfield management.

Experience working in non-operated business environments.

Experience working with non-bp standard toolkit (Eclipse, OFM).

Experience in coaching junior engineers.

Why join us?

In addition to holding a BSc in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering (or related applied science engineering) it is important that you have:It would be beneficial if you can also demonstrate:

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!