Job summary

Would you like to contribute to production forecasting, assist with surveillance planning and the evaluation of wellwork and new-drill opportunities on a giant gas-condensate field?

We are looking for Reservoir Engineer (RE) to join our team in Azerbaijan!

We expect you to monitor, analyse and optimize the performance reservoirs in the Shah Deniz high-pressure gas condensate field, with occasional support and guidance from Senior RE. The successful candidate will integrate surveillance data to improve understanding of reservoir processes and performance.



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key Accountabilities:

Integrate new learnings from all surveillance data including regular well testing, pressure measurements and new drilling results into the understanding of the reservoir

Integrate all relevant data to support recommendations regarding well offtake rates

Collate data from production-unit staff and other stakeholders to produce and validate long-term forecasts of field production

Reconcile different production forecasts to account for changes

Use classical RE calculations to verify simulation model predictions

Facilitate alignment between short term (8Q) and life-of-field production forecasts

Present technical work to internal and external stakeholders as required

Essential education

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Minimum 3 years of reservoir engineering experience on gas fields, with emphasis on depletion management, field development planning and integration of surveillance data

Experience of using reservoir simulation and classical methods to evaluate gas reservoir performance

Experience of short and long term production forecasting using classic methods such as decline curve analysis and material balance calculations

Basic knowledge of gas-condensate fluid-phase (PVT) behaviour and models

Ability to communicate with a range of other subsurface disciplines to integrate diverse data for reservoir understanding

Ability to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Ability to summarise the main findings from a piece of technical work and communicate those clearly and succinctly

Proven English language proficiency, both written and spoken

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of collaborating with team members in remote locations and/or different timezones.

Basic knowledge of material balance in oil and gas fields

Awareness of waterflood processes in oilfields and of pressure transient analysis in gas or oil fields

If you think you have the right skills and excited to be part of diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!