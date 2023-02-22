Would you like to contribute to production forecasting, assist with surveillance planning and the evaluation of wellwork and new-drill opportunities on a giant gas-condensate field?
We are looking for Reservoir Engineer (RE) to join our team in Azerbaijan!
We expect you to monitor, analyse and optimize the performance reservoirs in the Shah Deniz high-pressure gas condensate field, with occasional support and guidance from Senior RE. The successful candidate will integrate surveillance data to improve understanding of reservoir processes and performance.
Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.
Key Accountabilities:
Integrate new learnings from all surveillance data including regular well testing, pressure measurements and new drilling results into the understanding of the reservoir
Integrate all relevant data to support recommendations regarding well offtake rates
Collate data from production-unit staff and other stakeholders to produce and validate long-term forecasts of field production
Reconcile different production forecasts to account for changes
Use classical RE calculations to verify simulation model predictions
Facilitate alignment between short term (8Q) and life-of-field production forecasts
Present technical work to internal and external stakeholders as required
University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree
Minimum 3 years of reservoir engineering experience on gas fields, with emphasis on depletion management, field development planning and integration of surveillance data
Experience of using reservoir simulation and classical methods to evaluate gas reservoir performance
Experience of short and long term production forecasting using classic methods such as decline curve analysis and material balance calculations
Basic knowledge of gas-condensate fluid-phase (PVT) behaviour and models
Ability to communicate with a range of other subsurface disciplines to integrate diverse data for reservoir understanding
Ability to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities
Ability to summarise the main findings from a piece of technical work and communicate those clearly and succinctly
Proven English language proficiency, both written and spoken
Experience of collaborating with team members in remote locations and/or different timezones.
Basic knowledge of material balance in oil and gas fields
Awareness of waterflood processes in oilfields and of pressure transient analysis in gas or oil fields
If you think you have the right skills and excited to be part of diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!