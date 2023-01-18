Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Reservoir Engineer

Reservoir Engineer

  • Location Indonesia - Central - Jakarta
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144507BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary


This role will provide reservoir engineering expertise to maximise the value of Tangguh Project through the safe and efficient progression of resources to reserves to production. In delivering those, ensures implementation of discipline guidelines, processes, and workflows to support delivery of appropriate quality technical products.
This role requires strong communication skills, an ability to effectively work in diverse and integrated teams, and ability to influence key stakeholders through quality technical work.​

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

  • Using classical and advanced numerical simulation techniques to optimise depletion plans and to forecast production from existing and future hydrocarbon fields.
  • Collaborating with other disciplines in delivering economically viable development plan.
  • Developing data acquisition plans and using the results to improve efficiency and to inform decisions.
  • Conduct reservoir performance analysis which includes wells/reservoirs data acquisition with the aim to optimize recovery.
  • Manage integrated reservoir studies.
  • Lead reservoir engineering works to deliver reserve estimation and reporting.
  • Provide reservoir engineering support and assurance for key business decisions and project milestones, ensuring that subsurface uncertainty and risk management is quantified, understood and communicated to inform business decisions.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:
  • Minimum 10 years' experience in reservoir engineering and/or petroleum engineering.
  • Dynamic model building, history matching and prediction.​
  • Good knowledge of classical reservoir engineering principles.
  • Subsurface uncertainty, risk assessment and management.
  • Reservoir and base management of producing fields​.
  • Reserves estimation and reporting.
  • IPM (PROSPER-GAP-MBAL), Nexus and Petrel​ will be an advantage.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Team player and willingness to work with a multidisciplinary team and experts in global team

EDUCATION REQUIREMENT:
  • Degree in Petroleum Engineering or Chemical Engineering or equivalent.​

