Job summary

Role synopsis This Reservoir Engineer position is a key role within the Western Hemisphere Subsurface team and is intended to support identification, evaluation, and progression of value-generating resources.

This individual will work as part of a centrally-deployed team to deliver, advise and support activity across a range of Renewal (Access, Exploration, and Appraisal) projects in the Western Hemisphere, as well as producing asset support when needed. This activity will typically include supporting well planning, well operations, creation of integrated technical cases for prospect valuation using analogue datasets and classical reservoir engineering methods, analysis of data room and farm-in opportunities, and integrating the activity into area and field development plans. This is a high profile, high impact position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, has the ability to influence and communicate effectively, and uses sound technical judgment.

Key accountabilities

Provide sound reservoir engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to prospect analysis and field studies utilizing classical reservoir engineering methods, appropriate application of analogue data, and working in close collaboration with geoscientists and petrophysicists.

Assist in access stage (lease sales, discovered resource opportunities, farm-in opportunities) by assessing developability and materiality, and working with cross-functional support to make technical recommendations.

Provide support for well planning processes and relevant data acquisition.

Assist in regulatory submittals for new drilling locations (Exploration Plans and DOCDs) including conducting Worst Case Discharge calculations and documentation.

Support and/or lead the analysis and application of the resource estimation guidelines to discovered volumes and contribute to appropriate documentation.

Support analyses, appraisal plans, and recommendations to progress resources to sanction.

Support regional producing asset needs when/as required.

Essential education and experience

University Degree in Petroleum Engineering, Engineering or Equivalent

10 years industry experience; apply good judgment to technical evaluations of existing prospects and new business development opportunities.

Wide experience of deepwater field exploration, appraisal, development and production across a range of hydrocarbon types, recovery mechanisms, development concepts.

Proficient in Petroleum Experts software suite (Prosper, MBAL, GAP)

Proficient in fluid sampling, PVT analysis, and integration of PVT data

Strong understanding of risk and uncertainty, including the ability to identify, assess and powerfully communicate them to decision makers.

Excellent networking and communication skills, and track record as a proactive and effective team player

Demonstrated ability to produce quality work under pressure to tight deadlines in a team environment.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Experience in Deepwater Exploration, Appraisal, and Field Development

Experience in subsurface project evaluation and value of information analysis.

An enthusiasm for geoscience

