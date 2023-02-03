Reservoir Engineer

Responsible for providing Reservoir Engineering support to the Haynesville Development organization, including but not limited to prospect generation, long term planning, economic evaluations, AFE creation, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well lookbacks, and reserves estimation. Collaborates with other disciplines including Finance, Geoscience, Land, Drilling, Completions, Facilities, Wells, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of an active multi-rig drilling program.

Key Accountabilities:

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about effecting change;

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery;

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals, within multi-disciplinary teams, and across multiple business units.

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $138,000-$190,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.