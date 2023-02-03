Reservoir Engineer

Responsible for providing Reservoir Engineering support to the Haynesville Development organization, including but not limited to prospect generation, long term planning, economic evaluations, AFE creation, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well lookbacks, and reserves estimation. Collaborates with other disciplines including Finance, Geoscience, Land, Drilling, Completions, Facilities, Wells, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of an active multi-rig drilling program.
Key Accountabilities: