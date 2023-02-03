Reservoir Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for providing Reservoir Engineering support to the Eagle Ford Development organization, including but not limited to prospect generation, development planning, economic evaluations, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well lookbacks, and reserves estimation. Collaborates with other disciplines including Finance, Geoscience, Wells, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of an active multi-rig drilling program.

Key Accountabilities:

Create and maintain reservoir development plans, collaborating with the Geoscience team to optimize future well placement and proposing well interventions on existing wells in order to maximize field value;

Define and incorporate appropriate reservoir and well surveillance to drive performance evaluation, estimation of hydrocarbons in place and optimization of development strategies ;

Collaborate with Wells teams (Drilling, Completions & Facilities) to optimize well design and maximize value;

Evaluate economics and profitability of potential projects and recommend projects for execution;

Drive initial flowback strategy of new wells to ensure maximum productivity is achieved;

Manage in-year production wedge performance through periodic production forecasting and economic evaluation;

Conduct post-well lookbacks in conjunction with Wells, Geoscience, and Operations teams to interrogate well performance and capture learnings for implementation in future wells;

Contribute innovative development ideas to the opportunity hopper and progress them through the portfolio to an executable status;

Support the Corporate Reserves team in estimating resources and reserves;

Interface with partners to influence and achieve alignment on strategic development strategies.

BS in Petroleum Engineering or other Engineering disciplines.

A minimum of 5 years of unconventional reservoir engineering experience;

Skilled with Aries, IHS Markit Harmony, and MS Office;

Experience with PowerBI or other data visualization/analytical tools;

Strong interpersonal, influencing and communication skills;

Strong analytical skills and ability to handle complex datasets;

Demonstrated ability to work well in teams;

Reservoir modeling experience is preferred (preference for CMG experience).

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $138,000-$190,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

