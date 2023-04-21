Job summary

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.



As a Reservoir Engineer in the North Sea team, you will be responsible for the Andrew area fields which are part of the wider Central North Sea (CNS) assets. You will have a key role to play in an area focused on a late-life operating model. There are exciting opportunities, focusing on upside opportunities through production optimisation and rate adding opportunities through e.g., well work. The role entails a deep element of operational performance and effective reservoir management. You will be part of the wider CNS area where there is a wide range of activities from exploration, green field project work to infill and production optimisation.

What you will deliver

Monitor, assess and forecast individual oil and gas well performance

Perform traditional reservoir management techniques to understand performance and recovery

Run simulation models to facilitate reservoir performance understanding and prediction

Design and implement required surveillance and production testing strategy

Provide subsurface input to business case decision making

Integrate surveillance and production data with reservoir understanding

Monitor offtake against reservoir operating limits



What you will need to be successful

Several years reservoir engineering experience in a combination of oil and gas fields

Proficiency in classical reservoir engineering techniques and reservoir simulation

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in reserves case generation & defence

A collaborative, team-first ethos and a proven track-record of personal delivery

A self-directed mindset, with the ability to take ownership of field management and strategy

Experience in Late life asset management

A Pragmatic and problem-solving approach to field management

Experience of working in UKCS

Why join us?

You will also have to become competent with BP standards for reservoir and well management, resource progression, and workflows associated with production forecasting, well work, business activity progression and depletion planning. The role will also involve representing the depletion plan and reservoir management strategy in subsurface, cross-functional, and external meeting with JV partners and the NSTA.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path • Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.