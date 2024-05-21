Reservoir Engineer – Global Subsurface Solutions

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Oil & Gas Solutions is a global organisation within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

The Eastern Hemisphere team supports activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the North Sea, early field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. They work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.

As a Reservoir Engineer in the team, you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep-technical skills, a bias to subsurface integration, and a detailed appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and reservoir performance predictions that underpin resource progression, field, and area development planning products across bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.

What you will deliver

Work closely with the Regional teams to deliver and coordinate technical input to the ADP including evaluation of development options and informing key triggers / dependencies in unlocking resource progression

Provide technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources

Conduct classical reservoir engineering analyses, working closely with Region

Support multi-disciplinary reservoir reviews

Support generation of WIDs, new well planning processes, and post-well evaluations

Support delivery of the long-term production forecasts and analyses

Support resource appraise studies, benchmarking, RPP, RMP, risked based surveillance plan.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding Bachelor's degree (or higher) in Petroleum Engineering or similar, it is important that you demonstrate:

Ability and experience to apply good judgement to achieve technical outcomes.

Capability in classical (IAM suite, PIE, etc) and modelling ( TDRM, Petrel) reservoir engineering tools.

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral), to multiple layers in the organization.

It would be beneficial for you to also have:

Track record of establishing networks across functions.

Knowledge of Subsea production systems.

Knowledge of BP’s ADP and project progression processes.

Experience describing and evaluating cross functional uncertainty analysis and the effects on development plans.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.