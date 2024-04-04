Reservoir Engineer - GoMC

Job summary

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s Deepwater assets & acreage in Gulf of Mexico, company operated or non-operated. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, good partner relationship skills, communicate effectively, and strong technical skills and judgment. Work will entail collaboratively working projects in conjunction with other engineering subject areas, geoscientists, and finance.

There will be no relocation provided for this role. It is local to Houston, Tx and will work a hybrid working model.

•Development and exploration drilling projects, expansion opportunities, production enhancement identification, and wellwork support.

Proficiency in reservoir management and development practices including material balance, field development planning, reservoir surveillance, reservoir performance modeling and production forecasting.

Resource estimation and reporting per requirements as well as identification, justification, and implementation of resource opportunities.

Forecast resources using multiple techniques including simulation and classical RE methods•Uncertainty and risk analyses to inform business decisions

Proficiency in analyzing and/or using pressure transient and fluid property data

Excellent technical presentation and writing skills

Excellent teamwork skills

​Essential education & Experience:

Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering or related engineering field

Minimum of 5 years reservoir engineering experience

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience in Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Exploration, Appraisal, and Field Development

Experience in subsurface project evaluation and value of information analysis.

An enthusiasm for geoscience

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.