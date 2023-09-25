Reservoir Engineer - Mauritania & Senegal

Responsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses and the utilisation of multiple reservoir engineering techniques to demonstrate the quality of the reservoir performance predictions, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and providing appropriate input to the surveillance activity.
Responsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses and the utilisation of multiple reservoir engineering techniques to demonstrate the quality of the reservoir performance predictions, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and providing appropriate input to the surveillance activity.
Are you an early career Reservoir Engineer looking to grow and develop with bp?
As a Reservoir Engineer in the Depletion Management Squad, your role will be to support reginal activities in Mauritania & Senegal. Activities include reservoir engineering deliverables relating to start-up and production of the first phase of the major Greater Tortue-Ahmeyim (GTA) project. This role will report to the Eastern Hemisphere Regional Discipline Lead, and will work closely with the PMS and any supporting GSS squads.
Mauritania & Senegal is one of bp’s newest Upstream Regions, with 3 active licence management areas know as Greater Tortue-Ahmeyim (GTA), Yakkar-Taranga (YT) and Bir Allah (BA). The M&S margin is dominated by deep-water turbidite gas fields, later overprinted by contourite sediment waves, leaving a unique subsurface profile. GTA Phase 1 field start-up is due early 2024, with key activities focused on preparations for surveillance and modelling ahead of 1st gas milestone. An estimated 15 Tcf gas resource will be developed through ultra-deepwater subsea infrastructure tied back to a mid-water FPSO and offshore FLNG hub. Well planning for future phases of development drilling is on-going, with target locations optimized ahead of expected operations in 2026. Development concept work to support Phase 2 is already underway, and close links with Projects and Wells teams are essential. YT project has recently completed Concept-Development stage, and is expected to progress into Optimise with further well planning and detailed appraisal scoping required. BA licence is currently in Concept-Development, with the team scoping prospects, understanding subsurface risks and working closely with reservoir engineers and Projects to understand potential production profiles.
Safety
Promote a strong safety culture in line with bp safety objectives.
Recognize the HSE impact of all work; communicate as appropriate to possible stakeholders.
Technical
Support implement the reservoir depletion strategy using the existing wells, adhering to the principles in the Depletion Plan
Work with DMS and PMS to develop short and long-term surveillance plans that are linked to the depletion plan and resource progression opportunities. Track execution of activity and review/analyse reservoir surveillance
Work with DMS and PMS squads to deliver aligned 8Q and 8Q+ production forecasts using appropriate IAM and Nexus models
Support RDOL monitoring and alignment with WDOL constraints
Support and participate in subsurface risk and uncertainty management
Set up dashboards to review reservoir and well performance
Optimize and implement reservoir operating plan,
Technology SPA,
Provide inputs to reservoir health understanding and communication
Liaise with RE discipline lead and central squads across BP to bring best practice particularly in the use of the latest reservoir engineering toolkits and technology
People
Demonstrate ‘care for others’ behaviours. Create culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovation and seeking opportunities to reduce complexity/ improve efficiency
Demonstrate people skills, with the ability to work and coach in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment needed to ensure connection with the broad BP user community.
In addition to having a Bsc/Msc/PhD degree in Petroleum or Reservoir Engineering (or related applied science or engineering) it is important that the successful candidate also demonstrates:
Strong Commitment to Safety
Reservoir engineering experience in ADP, DMS and PMS environments
Strong communication skills, ability promote knowledge sharing, and ability to be a team player
It would be beneficial to also have:
Experience using MBAL, Prosper and GAP toolkit
Experience working across and influencing multiple squads and stakeholders
Experience using simple Nexus simulation models to understand reservoir and well performance
Understanding of the four chokes and production optimization
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.