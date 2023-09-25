Reservoir Engineer - Mauritania & Senegal

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses and the utilisation of multiple reservoir engineering techniques to demonstrate the quality of the reservoir performance predictions, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and providing appropriate input to the surveillance activity.

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Responsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses and the utilisation of multiple reservoir engineering techniques to demonstrate the quality of the reservoir performance predictions, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and providing appropriate input to the surveillance activity.



Are you an early career Reservoir Engineer looking to grow and develop with bp?

As a Reservoir Engineer in the Depletion Management Squad, your role will be to support reginal activities in Mauritania & Senegal. Activities include reservoir engineering deliverables relating to start-up and production of the first phase of the major Greater Tortue-Ahmeyim (GTA) project. This role will report to the Eastern Hemisphere Regional Discipline Lead, and will work closely with the PMS and any supporting GSS squads.

Mauritania & Senegal is one of bp’s newest Upstream Regions, with 3 active licence management areas know as Greater Tortue-Ahmeyim (GTA), Yakkar-Taranga (YT) and Bir Allah (BA). The M&S margin is dominated by deep-water turbidite gas fields, later overprinted by contourite sediment waves, leaving a unique subsurface profile. GTA Phase 1 field start-up is due early 2024, with key activities focused on preparations for surveillance and modelling ahead of 1st gas milestone. An estimated 15 Tcf gas resource will be developed through ultra-deepwater subsea infrastructure tied back to a mid-water FPSO and offshore FLNG hub. Well planning for future phases of development drilling is on-going, with target locations optimized ahead of expected operations in 2026. Development concept work to support Phase 2 is already underway, and close links with Projects and Wells teams are essential. YT project has recently completed Concept-Development stage, and is expected to progress into Optimise with further well planning and detailed appraisal scoping required. BA licence is currently in Concept-Development, with the team scoping prospects, understanding subsurface risks and working closely with reservoir engineers and Projects to understand potential production profiles.

What you will deliver

Safety

Promote a strong safety culture in line with bp safety objectives.

Recognize the HSE impact of all work; communicate as appropriate to possible stakeholders.

Technical

Support implement the reservoir depletion strategy using the existing wells, adhering to the principles in the Depletion Plan

Work with DMS and PMS to develop short and long-term surveillance plans that are linked to the depletion plan and resource progression opportunities. Track execution of activity and review/analyse reservoir surveillance

Work with DMS and PMS squads to deliver aligned 8Q and 8Q+ production forecasts using appropriate IAM and Nexus models

Support RDOL monitoring and alignment with WDOL constraints

Support and participate in subsurface risk and uncertainty management

Set up dashboards to review reservoir and well performance

Optimize and implement reservoir operating plan,

Technology SPA,

Provide inputs to reservoir health understanding and communication

Liaise with RE discipline lead and central squads across BP to bring best practice particularly in the use of the latest reservoir engineering toolkits and technology

People

Demonstrate ‘care for others’ behaviours. Create culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovation and seeking opportunities to reduce complexity/ improve efficiency

Demonstrate people skills, with the ability to work and coach in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment needed to ensure connection with the broad BP user community.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a Bsc/Msc/PhD degree in Petroleum or Reservoir Engineering (or related applied science or engineering) it is important that the successful candidate also demonstrates:

Strong Commitment to Safety

Reservoir engineering experience in ADP, DMS and PMS environments

Strong communication skills, ability promote knowledge sharing, and ability to be a team player

It would be beneficial to also have:

Experience using MBAL, Prosper and GAP toolkit

Experience working across and influencing multiple squads and stakeholders

Experience using simple Nexus simulation models to understand reservoir and well performance

Understanding of the four chokes and production optimization

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



