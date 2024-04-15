Reservoir Engineer - North Sea

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

A career in Production & Operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp!

About the role

As a Reservoir Engineer in bp's North Sea Subsurface team, the successful candidate will be deployed to the ETAP Depletion Management Squad where they will be responsible implementing and optimising depletion plans.

The ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) asset is a material bp business in the Central North Sea. The asset comprises a Central Processing Facility (CPF), where all processing and export is handled, and a separate bridge-linked quarters and utilities platform. The current base production consists of 6 fields with a total of ~2bnboe originally in-place, of which c. 591mmboe gross has been produced. Activity in the area ranges from exploration, green field project work to infill and production optimisation.

ETAP is in the East Central Graben of the North Sea a highly prolific basin with a variety of structural settings and a wide range of reservoir types and fluids. The current ETAP production is dominated by the normally pressured Cretaceous and Paleogene with most future potential in the HPHT Triassic and Jurassic. ETAP is an attractive tie-back facility within the CNS due to its water flooding and HPHT oil handling capability.

What you will deliver

Reservoir Engineers in the team are responsible for reservoir and well management, resource progression, and workflows associated with production forecasting, well work, business activity progression and depletion planning. There is also opportunity to be involved in representing the depletion plan and reservoir management strategy in subsurface, cross-functional, and external meeting with JV partners and the NSTA.

Some key accountabilities of the role will include:

Monitoring, assessing, and forecasting individual oil and gas well performance

Performing traditional reservoir management techniques to understand performance and recovery

Providing technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources

Conducting classical reservoir engineering analyses, working closely with Region

Integrating surveillance and production data with reservoir understanding

Supporting multi-disciplinary reservoir reviews

Supporting generation of well planning products

Supporting delivery of the long-term production forecasts and analyses

Supporting resource appraise studies, benchmarking, reservoir engineering regulatory support, RDOL, RPP, RMP, risked based surveillance plan

Coaching junior team members

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having demonstrated reservoir engineering experience across a combination of Oil and Gas fields, the successful candidate will also evidence:

Proficiency in classical reservoir engineering techniques and reservoir simulation

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Experience with reserves case generation & defence

A collaborative, team-first ethos and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

It would also be desirable to have:

Self-direction and ability to take ownership of field management and strategy

Late life asset management experience

A pragmatic and problem-solving approach to field management

Experience of working in UKCS

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

