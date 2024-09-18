Reservoir Engineer - North Sea

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the roles

To support our continuing commitment to bp’s UK North Sea portfolio we are currently seeking Reservoir Engineers for the following positions:

Reservoir Engineer - Deepwater:

The Deepwater area comprises three field, Schiehallion, Loyal and Alligin with a long history of water flooding. This role is based in Aberdeen and is hosted within the Deepwater Depletion Management squad. The squad is accountable for effective reservoir management of the three fields, through delivery of the depletion plan. This includes the identification and progression of high value reservoir management opportunities with the Production Management and ADP squads.

Reservoir Engineer - Clair:

The Clair field is the largest oil accumulation in Europe, with 7bnbbls in place. It is a challenging reservoir to develop, due to the complex nature of the fractured geology. This role is based in either Aberdeen or Sunbury and is hosted within the Clair Depletion Management squad. The squad is accountable for effective reservoir management of the Clair Phase 1 and Clair Ridge Developments, through delivery of the depletion plan. This includes the identification and progression of high value reservoir management opportunities with the Production Management and ADP squads.

For both roles, you will be responsible for utilising broad reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods to collate data from the field, ensuring it is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding to inform decision making and the appropriate reservoir management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented.

What you will deliver

As a contributor within the squad you will be responsible for a variety of aspects of waterflood management, including:

RMU reviews - quality of analysis of surveillance data to inform flood pattern health

Surveillance planning - capturing and prioritising surveillance requests and influencing other multidisciplinary squads (Production/ADP squads) in their delivery.

Opportunity identification - integration of petrophysical, geological, geophysical and reservoir surveillance data to identify production enhancement opportunities.

Act as key link to the ADP and Production management squads as an integral part of the asset waterflood management strategy.

Modelling updates to explain key observations, to inform performance management and to articulate the implication of departures from the depletion management strategy.

Input to the DRM, QPF and LTP processes in support of the business.

Support generation of well planning products.

Provide technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a degree in a relevant subsurface or engineering discipline, the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Relevant reservoir engineering experience – combination of oil and gas fields

Proficiency n classical reservoir engineering techniques and reservoir simulation

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Reserves case generation & defence experience.

A collaborative, team-first ethos and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

It would also be of benefit to have:

Able to take ownership of field management and strategy

Waterflood experience

Pragmatic and problem-solving approach to field management

Experience of working in UKCS

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



