Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Would you like to join our team to monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance of waterflooded reservoirs in the Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli (ACG) reservoirs?We are looking for Reservoir Engineer (RE) to join our team in Azerbaijan!In this position you will contribute to production forecasting, surveillance planning and the identification and evaluation of well work and new-drill opportunities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Integrate all relevant data to support recommendations regarding new well targets, aligned with the depletion plan.

Support delivery of targets through the new well delivery process including generation of new well production and incremental value profiles.

Lead and perform analyses for optimizing waterflooding and contact management that support the development scheme and performance of the field recovery with strong classical skills and tools and simulation supported workflows.

Use our simulation toolkit to help drive near term business optimizations such as Value of Water determination through time by reservoir, well spacing and interference for incremental new well delivery profiles as examples.

Support preparation for pattern reviews and lead ideas for improvement of current Reservoir Operating Plans - capturing learnings, understandings, and pattern review action items for ensuring waterflood management and progression of learning using previous experience.

Use and perform modeling updates and incorporation of key observations and define what the implication is for depletion and performance management using recent surveillance

Be able to integrate information from Resource Progression, Production Delivery, Area Development Planning Teams and other disciplines

Maintain strong networking links to maintain capabilities with the latest software applications, processes and key developments.

Assist with surveillance planning that will help verify current waterflooding performance and link to future optimization of producers and injectors for increased rate and reserves

Essential education

University degree in Petroleum Engineering or equivalent program (Mechanical/Chemical/ Civil Eng)

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Minimum 3 years of reservoir engineering experience on waterflooded fields, with emphasis on reservoir management, field development planning and integration of surveillance data

Experience of using classical methods and reservoir simulation to evaluate and optimize waterflood performance and predict new well performance.

Able to communicate with a range of other subsurface teams to integrate diverse data for reservoir understanding.

Able to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities.

Good English language proficiency, both written and spoken

Proven interpersonal skills, with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of using reservoir simulation to propose, evaluate and optimize development options.

Experience in development and construction of simulation models and history matching.

Why join our team!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Field Development, Integrated Resource Progression, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoirs, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Well and Area Performance Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.