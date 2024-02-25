This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We are looking for Senior Reservoir Engineer to join our team in Baku!

The Area Strategic Delivery Unit in ACG supports the long-term development planning in ACG. Within the Unit there are subsurface professionals that focus on building and using simulation models to support decisions on major projects, strategic depletion planning decisions, reservoir management and forecasting.

ACG is updating the depletion and plan, acquiring new surveillance data (such as 4D seismic) and evaluating capacity enhancement projects. The Senior Reservoir Engineering will have significant impact on the forward direction of the field and building the tools to assess depletion plan and project options, considering new data. The work will enable the successful candidate to gain in depth exposure to one of the most active and complex regions in the bp portfolio and strongly influence the future direction of the field.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

What will you be doing?

Lead the development, maintenance and proper application of reservoir simulation tools in ACG, and coach others in their development.

Understand and keep the business context and geological realities in mind throughout the modelling process

Understand business needs and translate those needs into building the most appropriate tools

Lead model framing and fitness sessions as well as assist in technical assurance of simulation models

Review and ensure readiness of ISD/RPP inputs at the start of a modelling effort, integrating across disciplines

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Essential Education:

University degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir / or equivalent Applied Science Engineering

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience building and running reservoir simulation models (full field, sector and mechanistic models) and depletion planning in multiple basins

Appreciation of how a decision can be informed by simulation modelling

Reservoir simulation, uncertainty quantification and analysis, well and area performance management, depletion planning and reservoir management

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment

Track record of coaching, mentoring and building capability in others

Able to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a squad lead or member as the need arises

Desirable criteria

Proficient in reservoir simulation, including deep knowledge of the inputs, outputs, benefits and limitations of reservoir simulation software

Experience with RE simulation toolkit (PETEX IPM, Nexus, TDRM/Fortuna, Bifrost, scripting)

Classical reservoir engineering experience

Waterflood management and/or gas reservoir management experience

Experience of using simulation models to support decisions.

Awareness level in geology and petrophysics

Stakeholder management experience

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.