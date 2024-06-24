Reservoir Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s deepwater assets & acreage in the western hemisphere. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, communicate effectively, and uses sound technical judgment. Work will entail cooperatively working projects in conjunction with other engineering subject areas, geoscientists, and finance.

Key Accountabilities

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to support identification, evaluation and progression of value-generating resources.

Generate development plan scenarios and concept screening to ensure an economic and viable development concept for project progression.

Support and/or lead the analysis and application of the Discovered Resource Management guidelines to discovered volumes and contribute to appropriate documentation.

Ensure subsurface products align to bp’s technical expectations for sanction decision quality of development.

Describe subsurface uncertainties and defining work products needed to sufficiently explore those uncertainties.

Build appropriate models to describe and test a range of sensitivities. These models may be classical and/or numerical, depending on scope and available data and analogs.

Support well planning process for upcoming exploration, appraisal and development wells, as well as analysis, interpretation and integration of data acquired from the E&A wells.

Essential Education

Bsc/Msc/PhD degree or equivalent experience in Petroleum/Reservoir Engineering or related applied science or engineering

Essential experience and job requirements:

5-15 years experience in reservoir engineering / petroleum engineering or related experience in Exploration, Appraisal, and/or Field Development.

Must be available 3 days per week in bp office (hybrid working environment)

Desirable Criteria

Direct hands-on experience with analytical / numerical RE toolkit (PETEX IPM, Nexus, Pressure Transient Analysis, Decline Curve Analysis) and other reservoir engineering toolkits to assess risk and uncertainty management.

Developing level of data science and analytics skills

Experience in classical reservoir engineering, reservoir management, and field development planning.

If possible, experience in well and project planning processes, including drilling operations, well evaluations and facility options.

Experience in Deepwater Exploration, Appraisal, and Field Development

Experience in subsurface project evaluation and value of information analysis.

An enthusiasm for geoscience

