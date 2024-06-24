Reservoir Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This is the place to truly inspire change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.
Join us and make a difference by:
Role Synopsis
The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s deepwater assets & acreage in the western hemisphere. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, communicate effectively, and uses sound technical judgment. Work will entail cooperatively working projects in conjunction with other engineering subject areas, geoscientists, and finance.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Essential experience and job requirements:
Desirable Criteria
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.