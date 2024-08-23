Reservoir Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Job Description Summary

Responsible for providing Reservoir Engineering support to the Eagle Ford Development organization, including but not limited to prospect generation, development planning, economic evaluations, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well lookbacks, and reserves estimation. Collaborates with other teams including Finance, Geoscience, Wells, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of an active multi-rig drilling program.

Key Accountabilities:

Build and maintain reservoir development plans, collaborating with the Geoscience team to optimize future well placement and proposing well interventions on existing wells to increase field value;

Define and incorporate appropriate reservoir and well surveillance to drive performance evaluation, estimation of hydrocarbons in place and optimization of development strategies;

Collaborate with Wells teams (Drilling, Completions & Facilities) to optimize well design and enhance value;

Evaluate economics and profitability of potential projects and recommend projects for execution;

Drive initial flowback strategy of new wells to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency is achieved;

Lead in-year production wedge performance through periodic production forecasting and economic evaluation;

Conduct post-well lookbacks in conjunction with Wells, Geoscience, and Operations teams to interrogate well performance and gain takeaways for implementation in future wells;

Contribute innovative development ideas to the opportunity hopper and progress them through the portfolio to an executable status;

Support the Corporate Reserves team in estimating resources and reserves;

Collaborate with partners to influence and align across strategic development strategies.

Crucial Experience and Education:

BS in Petroleum Engineering or other Engineering disciplines

A minimum of 4 years of unconventional reservoir engineering experience;

Skilled with Aries, Whitson, and MS Office;

Experience with PowerBI/Spotfire or other data visualization/analytical tools;

Strong interpersonal, influencing and communication skills;

Strong analytical skills and ability to handle complex datasets;

Proven ability to work well in teams;

Reservoir modeling experience is preferred (preference for CMG experience).

Salary and Benefits:

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.How much do we pay (Base)? $121,000-163,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.