This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us as Reservoir Engineer!

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage a diverse group of candidates to apply.

This role collaborates with the Reservoir Engineering Lead for Egypt Region and works within the regional Egypt subsurface squads.

In this role, you will:

Safety

Contribute to maintain the high safety standard and strong safety culture in line with objectives; aim for no incidents in area of influence.

Technical

Act as Egypt Technical Resource Lead (go-to person between Subsurface and Commercial-Finance partners).

Build a deep sub-surface technical understanding of the East Nile Delta (END) Operated-By-Others gas development area to make value-based recommendations.

Support the Area Development Manager and squad, with actionable Reservoir Engineering insights that can lead to production and resources optimisation.

Support the END squad in the creation and maintainance reservoir development plans, proposing new wells and well interventions on existing wells in order to optimize recoverable reserves for maximum economic value.

Work with the Regional Resource Authority to estimate and book resources and reserves.

Deliver Reservoir engineering support to business planning activities - Area development planning, production forecasting (Quarterly Plan Freeze), economic evaluation of existing and future well prospects.

Collaborate effectively with the END squad in all matters related to depletion planning of the area.

Lead and participate in subsurface risk and uncertainty management.

Manage resource progression, reserves estimation and business reporting.

Integrate with petroleum engineers in implementation of production and surveillance plans.

Collaborate with stakeholders to provide relevant and timely information for Egypt and partners as needed.

Build and maintain good working relationships within the various regional and central squads.

People

Demonstrate people skills, with the ability to work and coach in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment needed to ensure connection with the broad bp community.

What you will need to be successful:

Degree in Petroleum Engineering

8+ years’ experience in multiple Reservoir Development roles

Experience in working with RE methods and toolkits (e.g. MBAL, Kappa Saphir, DCA, IHS Harmony) to integrate data and understand well and reservoir performance that feeds development strategies and supports hydrocarbon resource estimations and Discovered Resource Management process

Strong commitment to safety

Strong understanding of fluid flow characteristics of oil and gas reservoirs and determine reservoir performance

Strong understanding and ability to communicate subsurface uncertainty

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with all teams within Cairo and globally within and outside bp, verbally and in writing. The squad members interact continuously with global advisors and subject matter experts.

Have strong communication skills and promote knowledge and standard process sharing

Be a great teammate who can work independently

Awareness/basic level of experience in the following areas are preferred:

Experience in Gas field developments

Experience in oil and gas reserve estimations

Clear understanding of business context

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Communication, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petroleum Engineering, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Engineering, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir Management, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Safety, Stakeholder Management, Subsurface, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.