It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential
Join our Team and advance your career as Senior Reservoir Engineer!
The role is for Egyptian nationalities only, and we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.
The Reservoir engineer will be a member of the subsurface team, the successful candidate for this role will drive business value through the consistent application of deep technical and functional expertise using the BP workflows, practices, guidelines and toolkits but in the context of business delivery. The ideal candidate will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to support production, drilling, and reservoir management activities.
This role is as a key member and individual contributor of the team with hands-on responsibilities for generating quality products.
You will need to be successful in:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
