Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential

Join our Team and advance your career as Senior Reservoir Engineer!

The role is for Egyptian nationalities only, and we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

The Reservoir engineer will be a member of the subsurface team, the successful candidate for this role will drive business value through the consistent application of deep technical and functional expertise using the BP workflows, practices, guidelines and toolkits but in the context of business delivery. The ideal candidate will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to support production, drilling, and reservoir management activities.

This role is as a key member and individual contributor of the team with hands-on responsibilities for generating quality products.

In this role you will (be):

Responsible for weekly production performance, QPF-Quarterly Production Forecast, Resource progression, etc).

Owns the field long term production and resource progression forecast and provides updates to the forecast in response to changes e.g. reservoir performance or project delivery schedules.

Create and update reservoir models to predict future reservoir performance, analyze production data to identify opportunities for optimization of well performance.

Support planning and delivery of the annual operating plan, the 20Q reservoir operating plan and the Area development plans. support reservoir engineering activities to define and progress the reservoirs’ depletion plans.

Contribute to the development and implementation of field development plans, including well placement, completion strategies, and reservoir management approaches.

Design and implement reservoir development strategies, including the placement of wells, the selection of production methods, and the management of reservoir depletion.

Conduct regular surveillance of reservoir performance through data analysis, including pressure build up, production rates, and other key performance indicators.

Monitor well testing, pressure data, and fluid behavior to ensure optimal reservoir management, track reservoir performance over time, identify issues, and adjust recovery techniques as necessary.

Analyze production data from wells, reservoirs, and surface facilities to diagnose problems and make necessary adjustments.

Work closely with geologists, geophysicists, production engineers, and drilling teams to ensure integrated reservoir management, and support the drilling team by providing reservoir data to aid in well planning and completion design.

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English and Arabic

Education: Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering (Master's preferred for more senior roles).

Experience: Typically 5-8 years of relevant broad reservoir/petroleum engineering experience, ideally gained through work assignments in different areas.

Key skills: IAM modelling, Saphire well testing , RTA, gas business forecasting, well and area performance management, depletion planning and reservoir management, surveillance planning and analysis, subsurface integration.

Communication: Ability to work in teams and communicate complex technical details effectively.

Familiarity with project management, technology implementation, drilling and production engineering.

Excellent interpersonal and communication abilities with influencing skills.

Experience of international complex multicultural environments. Appreciates the challenges of, and value generated by, highly diverse working environment.

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and excellence in prioritization.

Reservoir simulation and Proficiency in data analytics (Spotfire, PBIx, phyton) would be advantageous

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.