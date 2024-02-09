Reservoir Engineer (Reservoir Modeling) - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
BP Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.
What you will deliver
Work closely with the Global modelling team, utilising broad Reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods to analyse and integrate wells and reservoir data into the team’s current understanding.
Bsc / Msc degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering or related applied science engineering
Shift support : flexible working may be required depending on project location
You will work with
Your line manager will be the TSI Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader.
You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.
You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and subject matter experts.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
3D Modeling, Computational fluid dynamics, Experimental Design, Field Development Plan, Production Forecast, Reservoir Modeling, Subsurface integration, Water Injection
