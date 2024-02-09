Reservoir Engineer (Reservoir Modeling) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



BP Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.As a Reservoir engineer in the Reservoir Performance and Prediction / Reservoir modelling unit, you will have the opportunity to work across BP global portfolio on projects as diverse as early field development offshore West Africa, large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East and global screening and development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) fields.You will be responsible for supporting reservoir engineers within Global Subsurface Solutions unit build and use simulation models which, in turn, support region decisions on major projects, infill wells, reservoir management and production forecasting.



What you will deliver

Work closely with the Global modelling team, utilising broad Reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods to analyse and integrate wells and reservoir data into the team’s current understanding.

Support Simulation Engineers in building, updating and coaching others to use reservoir simulation models and ensembles in collaboration with RPP&RM geoscientists, geomodellers, petrophysicists and petroleum engineers.

Understand and keep the business context and geological realities in mind throughout the modelling process.

Understand region needs and translate those needs into building the most appropriate tools.

Analyze field data to establish trends, recognize deviations, and identify data quality issues.

Support model framing and fitness sessions as well as assist in technical validation of simulation models.

Support review and assessment of readiness of Integrated Subsurface Descriptions and Reservoir Performance Prediction (ISD/RPP) inputs at the start of a modelling effort.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bsc / Msc degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering or related applied science engineering

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Skillful reservoir simulation competency level, including deep knowledge of the inputs, outputs, benefits and limitations of reservoir simulation software.

Reservoir simulation, uncertainty quantification and analysis, well and area performance management, depletion planning and reservoir management.

Appreciation of how a decision can be informed by simulation modelling.

Experience with RE toolkits (e.g. PETEX IPM, Kappa Ecrin (Saphir) Nexus, Eclipse, other simulation software).

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) to multiple layers in the organization, with track record of sharing learnings.

Skillful communication and influencing skills, with track record of sharing learnings.

Able to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities.

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a squad member as required

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5-12 years working experience as Reservoir Engineer, with extensive experience in reservoir simulation

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Awareness level in geology and petrophysics

Waterflood management and/or gas reservoir management experience

Experience of using simulation models to support decisions.

Shift support : flexible working may be required depending on project location

You will work with

Your line manager will be the TSI Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and subject matter experts.



This position is not available for remote working



