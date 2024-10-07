Reservoir Engineer - Rumaila Support Team

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

bp has a long history of oil exploration and production in Iraq. The Rumaila oilfield is Iraq’s largest producing field and the third largest oil field in the world. It is currently operated by ROO (Rumaila Operating Organization). Rumaila, Iraq’s greatest natural asset, is undergoing significant transformation to maximize production for the long-term future.

This is an opportunity for a motivated individual to join the agile, fast-paced and exciting integrated P&O subsurface squad that provides support to the in-country teams with Production Management, Depletion Management, and Area Development Planning. The subsurface squad forms part of the Rumaila Support Team (RST).

The successful candidate will lead core activities within an integrated group of subsurface practitioners and constantly collaborating with other departments and external partners to define and progress the implementation of the short- and long-term plans.

What you will deliver

Lead reservoir engineering activities to define and advance reservoir depletion plans, including waterflood management, infill drilling campaigns, new well delivery operations, surveillance planning and execution, wellwork planning and execution, and subsurface integration of outcomes.

Conduct reservoir studies to evaluate depletion optimization initiatives and make recommendations to maximize both near-term and long-term oil recovery.

Deliver the short-term business production forecast in collaboration with the Area Development Plan Lead, ensuring consistency and robustness, and respond to changes in reservoir performance, investment, wells, or project delivery schedules.

Provide reservoir engineering input to the Rumaila Risk Management Plan and optimize area development activities to protect and maximize value for the government and the IJV.

Collaborate with the Area Development Manager to evaluate threats and opportunities to the plan.

Support the delivery of the long-term integrated production forecast for the field, annual reserves estimation, and related statutory and business reporting requirements.

Proactively develop and maintain reservoir performance and management tools.

Support the technical development of less experienced engineers in both Sunbury and Iraq, providing coaching in areas of expertise.

Present reservoir engineering workfronts and findings to internal and external stakeholders.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a· BSc / MSc degree in Petroleum or Reservoir Engineering (or related applied science engineering subject area), it will be important to also have:

Several years of relevant technical reservoir engineering experience, including coaching.

Proficiency in at least three of the following areas: business forecasting, well and area performance management, depletion planning and reservoir management, waterflood management, surveillance planning and analysis, and subsurface integration.

Hands-on experience with analytical and numerical reservoir engineering methods such as decline curve analysis, pressure transient analysis, material balance, reservoir simulation, and tools like Saphir, PETEX IPM, Nexus, and ValNav.

A developing level of data science and analytics skills is required, including proficiency in Spotfire, PBIx, and Python.

Strong communication and influencing skills.

Ability to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities.

Capability to handle short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization.

Skills in stakeholder management.



It would be beneficial if you can also demonstrate:

Experience in Project Management

Working experience with carbonate oilfield management

Experience in Agile working environments

Experience working in non-operated business environments

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.