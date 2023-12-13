Reservoir Engineer - Trinidad

Job summary

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



The Reservoir Engineer is responsible for providing advanced reservoir engineering, analyses across the defined region, applying core skills to reservoir management, base management, new well delivery and area development planning to coordinate the identification, categorization, and progression of value-generating resources, and ensure the reservoir/production data is properly analyzed and integrated into the team’s current understanding.This role will work on an integrated team of multidisciplinary subsurface individuals. The stakeholders would be primarily subsurface area managers and VP for the Trinidad Region in addition to those from other regions operated by BP globally. You will also work with other Functions such as Operations and Finance.



What you need to be successful:

BSc. In Petroleum /Chemical / Mechanical Engineering Physics/Chemistry

7 years + Experience in a variety of reservoir engineering roles ranging from base management to new field developments. The candidate should have strong classical reservoir engineering skills, depletion planning, subsurface uncertainty, risk management and integration skills.

Software Experience in Petex (Mbal/Prosper/GAP), Rate Transient Analysis (Harmony or other Software), Pressure Transient Analysis (Sapphire or other Software), Numerical Modelling (Nexus or other Software Experience)

Ability to work in a fast paced and exciting environment with sometimes tight deadlines.

Desirable Criteria:

MSc in Petroleum /Chemical / Mechanical Engineering Physics/Chemistry

Data Analytics and Experience using Python /Spotfire/PowerBI

What you will deliver:

Understand the relevant reservoir characteristics and current strategy to deplete producing reservoirs.

Implement the reservoir depletion strategy using the existing wells, adhering to the principles in the Depletion Plan

Generate the best technical estimate of in-year performance

Develop short-term surveillance plan that is linked to the depletion plan

Investigate performance deviations using a systematic process

Generate opportunities to protect/enhance production and record in the production or opportunity hopper.

Communicate lessons learned for incorporation into the depletion plan and Operations Strategy.

Provide support for monthly production allocation and profiles where deviations to quarterly plan occur.

Provide technical assurance and progression for forecasted well work options and profiles.

Analyze all reservoir data collected to update predicted reservoir performance to support quarterly plans and resource bookings.

Manage development of in-year and long-term Resource Progression opportunities

Dynamic analysis and recommendations to Depletion Plans inc. support for wellbore utilization plans, evaluate field re-development options and recommend surveillance opportunities for inclusion in short term forecast plan.

Develop and sustain reservoir models as appropriate for profile updates. Provide technical analysis and assurance for forecasted new fields and infill wells, sidetracks and recompletions profiles. Work with new well delivery team to support Select to Execute work.

Communicate lessons learned for incorporation into the depletion plan and operations strategy.

Support Resource Reviews and provide End of Year Reserves and Resource Reporting outputs and updates.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



