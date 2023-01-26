Reservoir Engineer (early careers) – bpTT

Job summary

As a Reservoir engineer, you will be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits under the Production & Operations business group. At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally-enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources. From exploration to production, our reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. As a Reservoir engineer, you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, rock, fluid, pressure, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir and/or storage container performance, plan new field developments and/or optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons and/or storage solutions. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:

Well and/or area Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management

Reservoir and/or storage management: for example, in setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation

Reservoir and/or storage simulation: for example, in history matching or model building, developing data analytics solutions

Minimum Requirements

Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in T&T

Be in your final year of degree or already graduated with no more than 3 years work experience

Must be pursuing an undergraduate degree in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or closely related discipline with: a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR a post graduate degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction



Covid Vaccination Requirement