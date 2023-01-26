Reservoir Engineer (early careers) – bpTT

As a Reservoir engineer, you will be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits under the Production & Operations business group. At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally-enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources. From exploration to production, our reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. As a Reservoir engineer, you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, rock, fluid, pressure, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir and/or storage container performance, plan new field developments and/or optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons and/or storage solutions. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in: