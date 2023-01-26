Reservoir Engineer (early careers) – bpTT

Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Reservoir Engineer (early careers) &#x2013; bpTT

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 144840BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

As a Reservoir engineer, you will be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits under the Production & Operations business group. At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally-enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources. From exploration to production, our reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. As a Reservoir engineer, you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, rock, fluid, pressure, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir and/or storage container performance, plan new field developments and/or optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons and/or storage solutions. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:

  • Well and/or area Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management
  • Reservoir and/or storage management: for example, in setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation
  • Reservoir and/or storage simulation: for example, in history matching or model building, developing data analytics solutions
Minimum Requirements
  • Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in T&T
  • Be in your final year of degree or already graduated with no more than 3 years work experience
  • Must be pursuing an undergraduate degree in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or closely related discipline with:
    • a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR
    • a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR a post graduate degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction
Covid Vaccination Requirement
One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire. Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance

