Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Would you like to join our team to drive business value through the consistent application of technical processes and manage people resources and development?
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Why join our team
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
What you will be doing:
Lead and technically assure rates and reserves estimations for New Well Delivery for AGT
Supervise & Mentor & Coach junior staff in estimations to support their development and support Experienced and Graduate Recruitment where required.
Assist with Development planning that will help verify link to future optimization of producers and injectors for increased rate and reserves
Ensure rate and resource prediction methods are thorough and captured in the planning through drilling operations stages.
Attend target optimization meetings and subsurface partner meetings, verify remaining potential and assure methods through retrospects and investigations on missed targeting evaluations
Help to identify improved completion designs and work with teams on horizontal development and improved technology for NWD
Engage with the DLs on key business opportunities & risks to prioritise and ensure that they are addressed in a truly integrated manner across all disciplines.
Attend Baku based technical reviews, sector reviews, WID Well initiations design reviews providing advice and context, with particular emphasis production geology and surveillance.
Work with squad leaders to understand the discipline health and capability. Provide guidance on discipline needs in the region. Promotes use of standard workflows and tools.
Work with the other DLs and the Data Manager to ensure robust data management procedures and to ensure that key data are managed properly and used consistently across the different parts of the fields and between the teams.
Be able to integrate information from Reservoir Management Team, Area Development Planning Teams and other disciplines.
In this role, we have the following requirements
Education:
Degree in Petroleum Engineering or equivalent program (Mechanical/Chemical/ Civil Eng) from an Accredited University
Knowledge, skills and experience:
Strong industry track record of 10+ years of experience in the role of Reservoir Engineer
5 year experience in Drilling and Development optimization for improved recovery through drilling of new wells
Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture
Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels
Record of coaching, mentoring and verification and making value and risk-based prioritization decisions
Good knowledge of agile techniques
Demonstrated experience of reducing complex problems to manageable entities
Desirable criteria
Waterflood experience and development experience
Awareness of multiple forecast tools including decline curve analysis, reservoir simulation, MBAL/Prosper/Gap
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.