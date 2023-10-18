This role is not eligible for relocation

Would you like to join our team to drive business value through the consistent application of technical processes and manage people resources and development?We are looking for Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader (RE DL)!The DL will be accountable for ensuring integration with the subsurface disciplines and beyond where needed (e.g. Petrophysics, Drilling, Finance, etc.). This includes the understanding and communication of uncertainty and risk management and its impact on business drivers.The successful candidate will promote bp common processes, workflows, practices, guides and toolkits. The Region VP Subsurface and their Leadership Team will look to their DL’s on technical assurance matters, and for maintaining a regional view on discipline health and requirements.We expect you to perform that technical assurance within the Region, using their discipline community to help support where necessary.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

What you will be doing:

Lead and technically assure rates and reserves estimations for New Well Delivery for AGT

Supervise & Mentor & Coach junior staff in estimations to support their development and support Experienced and Graduate Recruitment where required.

Assist with Development planning that will help verify link to future optimization of producers and injectors for increased rate and reserves

Ensure rate and resource prediction methods are thorough and captured in the planning through drilling operations stages.

Attend target optimization meetings and subsurface partner meetings, verify remaining potential and assure methods through retrospects and investigations on missed targeting evaluations

Help to identify improved completion designs and work with teams on horizontal development and improved technology for NWD

Engage with the DLs on key business opportunities & risks to prioritise and ensure that they are addressed in a truly integrated manner across all disciplines.

Attend Baku based technical reviews, sector reviews, WID Well initiations design reviews providing advice and context, with particular emphasis production geology and surveillance.

Work with squad leaders to understand the discipline health and capability. Provide guidance on discipline needs in the region. Promotes use of standard workflows and tools.

Work with the other DLs and the Data Manager to ensure robust data management procedures and to ensure that key data are managed properly and used consistently across the different parts of the fields and between the teams.

Be able to integrate information from Reservoir Management Team, Area Development Planning Teams and other disciplines.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

Degree in Petroleum Engineering or equivalent program (Mechanical/Chemical/ Civil Eng) from an Accredited University

Knowledge, skills and experience:

Strong industry track record of 10+ years of experience in the role of Reservoir Engineer

5 year experience in Drilling and Development optimization for improved recovery through drilling of new wells

Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Record of coaching, mentoring and verification and making value and risk-based prioritization decisions

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Demonstrated experience of reducing complex problems to manageable entities

Desirable criteria

Waterflood experience and development experience

Awareness of multiple forecast tools including decline curve analysis, reservoir simulation, MBAL/Prosper/Gap



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



