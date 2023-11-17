Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



This role is a key technical leader and a people manager of reservoir engineers. They will drive business value by prioritising people development & deployment, applying technical standards, best ways of working, and rigour across the squads in support of fit for purpose products. Support the technical verification of these, working closely with the disciplines and wider team members.A key part of the role is people management - connecting people to knowledge and projects in service of development, technical verification, and career growth. Additionally the role ensures integration with the other subsurface disciplines and beyond. The individual will promote common processes, workflows, practices, guides and toolkits. They will provide their expertise on technical verification matters, and for maintaining a view on discipline health and requirements.There are 3 vacancies in Simulation, Middle East, and Global Subsurface Solution Western Hemisphere & Classical Reservoir Engineering. The roles can be based out of Sunbury, Aberdeen, Houston, Baku, Muscat, Cairo, Calgary, Port of Spain, or Jakarta. We will consider minimizing time zone difference between the DL and team members as communication is key for these roles.



Provide technical leadership, people management & development of direct reports. Represent them at development and deployment forums and lead them in resource progression. Supervise, mentor and coach junior staff to support their development.

Support delivery and maintenance of unit output and products including Integrated Subsurface Description (ISD), Reservoir Performance Prediction, Depletion Plans (Reservoir Operating Plan, Resource Progression Plan, Risk Management Plan, Surveillance Plan and Technology Plan), Area Development Plan, Quarterly Performance Forecast, Reservoir Design and Operating Limits, and Discovered Resource Management (DRM) Policy.

Engage with other Leads and disciplines on key business opportunities & risks to ensure forecast reliability in a truly integrated manner

Single Point of Authority for regional discipline requirements process and standards.

Lead and support federal projects in service of the discipline’s community and health

Degree or equivalent experience in Petroleum Engineering or other appropriate science/engineering program

Strong leadership attributes: lead performance conversations, build capability, value-focused, energize technical careers.

Experience of coaching, sharing knowledge and verification.

Demonstrated people skills, with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment needed to ensure connection with the broader Reservoir Engineering community.

Strong industry track record as Reservoir Engineer. Relevant deep technical reservoir engineering experience in Reservoir Management, Reservoir Performance, and Reservoir Simulation.

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities

DRM certified Resource Estimator

Familiarity with Reservoir Design and Operating Limits (RDOL), Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management (SURM), Standard Investment Forecast Tool (SIFT)

Familiarity with BP Assurance Model

Experience in leading Depletion Plan and Area Development Plan

Appropriate Modeling skills

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agile Planning, Agile Planning, Agile Tools, Building Capability, Coaching, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir Management, Reservoir Monitoring, Reservoir quality, Reservoir Surveillance, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.