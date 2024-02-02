This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader (RE DL) to join our team!RE DL role is a key technical leader and a people manager responsible for people development in reservoir engineering.The successful candidate will promote bp common processes, workflows, practices, guides and toolkits. The Region VP Subsurface and their Leadership Team will look to their DL’s on technical assurance matters, and for maintaining a regional view on field health and requirements.The DL will be accountable for ensuring integration with the subsurface teams and beyond where needed (e.g. Petrophysics, Drilling, Finance, etc.). This includes the understanding and communication of uncertainty and risk management and its impact on business drivers.We expect you support the technical verification when needed working closely with the disciplines and stakeholders.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

What will you be doing?

Drive business value by prioritizing people deployment, applying technical standards and rigor across the squads in support of fit for purpose products.

Maintain intense focus on Base and Reservoir Performance and overall Waterflood Management in order to deliver the Base Production and Resource progression within AGT.

Support delivery and maintenance of unit deliverables and products including Integrated Subsurface Description (ISD), Reservoir Performance Prediction (RPP), Depletion Plans (Reservoir Operating Plan, Resource Progression Plan, Risk Management Plan, Surveillance Plan and Technology Plan), Area Development Plans (ADP) , Quarterly Performance Forecast, Reservoir Design and Operating Limits, and Discovered Resource Management Policy (DRM)

Lead REs in resource progression in compliance with DRM

Engage with the others on key business opportunities & risks to ensure forecast reliability in a truly integrated manner

SPA for regional discipline requirements process and standards.

Supervise, mentor and coach junior RE staff to support their development and represent them at deployment forums

Lead and support federal projects in service of the discipline’s community and health

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

Degree in Petroleum Engineering or equivalent Science/ Engineering program

Knowledge, skills and experience:

Strong industry track record of 12+ years of experience in the role of Reservoir Engineer

Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on growing and developing talent, leading performance conversations and building an inclusive culture

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multi-cultural environment and communicate at all levels

Record of coaching, mentoring and verification and making value and risk-based prioritization decisions

Demonstrated experience of reducing complex problems to manageable entities

Relevant deep technical reservoir engineering experience in Reservoir Management, Reservoir Performance, and Reservoir Simulation

Familiarity with Reservoir Design and Operating Limits (RDOL), (Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management (SURM), Standard Investment Forecast Tool (SIFT)

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Desirable criteria

Waterflood and Gas reservoir performance and management experience

DRM certified Resource Estimator

Familiarity with BP Assurance Model

Experience in leading DP, ADP and in Appropriate Modeling

Awareness to Basic Application level in multiple forecast tools including decline curve analysis (DCA), reservoir simulation, MBAL/Prosper/Gap, Pressure Transient Analysis (PTA) and Rate Transient Analysis (RTA)

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.