Reservoir Engineering Lead (DL)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Discipline Leader of Reservoir Engineering (DL RE) is a key technical leader and People Manager within the businesses they support. Area of responsibility will cover all areas of reservoir characterization, planning and development, and Reservoir management. The DL RE will connect people to knowledge and projects in service of development, technical verification, and career growth!

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide technical leadership, people management & development of reservoir engineers in GoM Canada region

Integrate with business Unit Leads and other RE DLs to manage a RE Resourcing plan for business need

Drive business value by prioritizing people deployment, applying technical standards, standard practices and rigor across the squads in support of fit for purpose products.

Provide feedback to business needs and decisions

Advise VP on Reservoir Engineering health and requirements.

Collaborate with other DLs on key business opportunities & risks to ensure that they are addressed in an integrated manner.

Create technical coaching plans and may participate as a coach

Promote BP common processes, workflows, practices, guides and toolkits.

Accountable for ensuring integration with the other subsurface teams and beyond where necessary (e.g. Petrophysics, Drilling, Finance, etc.). This includes the understanding and communication of uncertainty and risk management and its impact on business drivers.

May be involved in the documentation of reporting requirements

Self-development as a contributing leader of multiple assets and part of RE LT

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Degree in Petroleum Engineering or equivalent program

At least 12 years of oil and gas experience as a Reservoir Engineer or Reservoir Management Lead

Experience in performance discussions, knowledge sharing, and capability building.

Experience in technical coaching

Experience in Integrated Subsurface Description (ISD), Reservoir Performance Prediction (RPP), Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management (SURM) and Depletion/Injection Planning

Strong leadership skills including servant leadership behaviors, influencing, and integration

Strong people management skills with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment needed to ensure connection with the broad BP user community.

Self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities.

Desirable Criteria:

DRM Resource Estimator certification

Reservoir Design Operating Limits (RDOL) certification

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.